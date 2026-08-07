Recreational facilities to receive upgrades Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 7, 2026 Aug 7, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After several previous discussions, New Site’s upgrades to two recreational facilities should begin soon.At Monday night’s town council meeting, the council discussed moving forward with renovation of the recreational park’s ballfield and installing railing in the gym. Buy Now New Site’s recreational park, which includes the ballfields that are being renovated, is used by hundreds of youth ball players annually. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6’C6 C625J E@ 8@j H6 92G6 D@>6 7F?5D[” }6H $:E6 |2J@C !9:= q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “(6 28C665 E@ >@G6 7@CH2C5]”k^AmkAm%96 32==7:6=5D H:== C646:G6 2 4@>A=6E6 C6?@G2E:@?[ :?4=F5:?8 FA8C256D E92E H:== 96=A H:E9 5C2:?286]k^AmkAm“(6 ?665 E@ 86E 2 DE2CE 52J E@ 36 23=6 E@ 86E :E 5@?6 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 J62C[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAmx? E96 E@H?’D 8J>[ ?6H C2:=:?8 ?665D E@ 36 :?DE2==65 E@ 3C:?8 :E FA E@ 4@56] %96 8J> H2D @C:8:?2==J A2CE @7 }6H $:E6 $49@@= 2?5 92D 366? <6AE FA E@ FD6 7@C 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?ED 2D H6== 2D J@FE9 32D<6E32==]k^AmkAm“(6 925 `__ <:5D A=2J 32D<6E32== W=2DE D62D@?X[” 96 D2:5] “(6 H2?E E@ 86E 6G6CJE9:?8 5@?6 5FC:?8 E96 @77 D62D@?]”k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 564:565 E@ 2==@H w6?56CD@? 2?5 r@<6C E@ C6A=246 2 D64E:@? @7 E96 A2C<:?8 =@E :? 7C@?E @7 w62=E9 !2CE?6CD @7 }6H $:E6] %96 4@?DECF4E:@? 4@>A2?J :D 4FCC6?E=J H@C<:?8 @? 2? 255:E:@? E@ E96 4=:?:4 E92E :D D4965F=65 E@ 36 4@>A=6E65 :? >:5\$6AE6>36C]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 2 C6D@=FE:@? E92E 2==@HD E96 E@H? E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 36 2 A2CE @7 E96 #63F:=5 p=232>2 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? !=2?]k^AmkAm%96 7F?5D }6H $:E6 C646:G6D :D?’E 6?@F89 7@C >2?J ?66565 C6A2:CD[ q=2D:?82>6 D2:5[ 3FE %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E b 4@>>:DD:@?6C y@9? |4z6=G6J FD6D D@>6 @7 9:D 5:D4C6E:@?2CJ 7F?5D E@ 96=A 4@G6C E96 4@DE @7 C6A2:CD]k^AmkAm“%96 W#63F:=5 p=232>2 %C2?DA@CE2E:@? !=2?X >@?6J :D 62C>2C<65[” 96 D2:5] “ (6 5@?’E 92G6 2 C@254C6H[ D@ y@9? |4z6=G6J :56?E:7:6D E96 C@25D :? E96 E@H? =:>:ED E92E ?665 H@C< 2?5 H6 DFAA=J @FC A@CE:@? @7 E96 7F?5D]”k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E96 AC@;64E E96 E@H? 4@>A=6E65 H2D 2 A@CE:@? @7 r9FC49 #@25 369:?5 s@==2C v6?6C2=]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>] |@?52J[ pF8] `f 2E E96 E@H? 92==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 arrested for trafficking marijuana Gateway has new owner City to keep public nuisance issues in-house Truck crashes into Who’s Diner BRHS assistant principal to take helm at RJHS Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 90° Sunny91° / 70° 4 PM 90° 5 PM 89° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 84° 8 PM 81° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.