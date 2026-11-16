Featured RJHS honors veterans Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 16, 2026 41 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A program honoring veterans for Veterans Day has even more meaning when the speaker is part of your everyday life.Retired Capt. Brandon Kilbane, who has served a few roles in the Alexander City Schools system, talked about what the military did for him. Close Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: RJHS honors veterans Local veterans were honored during William L. Radney’s Junior High School annual Veterans Day program. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x >@G65 2C@F?5 2 =@E H96? x H2D J@F?8[ 2?5 x =24<65 2 =:EE=6 DE23:=:EJ :? >J =:76[ =:<6 D@>6 @7 J’2==[” z:=32?6 D2:5] “%96? x DE2CE65 A=2J:?8 DA@CED[ H9:49 82G6 >6 >J :?:E:2= H@C< 6E9:4 2?5 5:D4:A=:?6] x ?66565 E92E 3642FD6 D9@CE=J 27E6C 8C25F2E:@?[ x 6?=:DE65]”k^AmkAmz:=32?6 D2:5 H9:=6 :? D49@@= 9:D 8C256D H6C6 2G6C286]k^AmkAm“x C62==J 925 ?@ 49@:46 @E96C E92? E@ ;@:? E96 >:=:E2CJ[” 96 D2:5] “pE `g[ x 8@E E@ =:G6 :? v6C>2?J 7@C E96 7:CDE EH@ J62CD @7 >J 42C66C] $@ x H2D C62==J J@F?8[ C62==J 72C 2H2J[ 2?5 x 925 E@ 8C@H FA C62==J 72DE] x 8C6H FA :? E96 pC>J[ 2?5 :E >256 >6 H9@ x 2> E@52J] xE 82G6 >6 2 42C66C[ A2:5 7@C >J 65F42E:@?[ 82G6 >6 =:76=@?8 7C:6?5D 2?5 6IA6C:6?46D E92E H6C6 5:776C6?E[ =:76\492?8:?8 2?5 D@>6E:>6D 52?86C@FD]”k^AmkAmz:=32?6 D2:5 9:D pC>J 42C66C H2D?’E 2=H2JD 62DJ]k^AmkAm“qFE :E E2F89E >6 5:D4:A=:?6[ @C56C 2?5 6DA64:2==J E:>6 >2?286>6?E[” 96 D2:5] “x H2D 23=6 E@ C6E:C6 2E bh 2?5 62C? 36?67:ED 7@C >J 72>:=J 2?5 >JD6=7 7@C E96 C6DE @7 >J =:76]”k^AmkAmq6:?8 2 G6E6C2? 9:>D6=7[ z:=32?6 92D 2 3:E @7 :?D:89E :?E@ H92E '6E6C2?D s2J >62?D]k^AmkAm“xEVD :>A@CE2?E E@ >6 7@C >2?J C62D@?D[ 2?5 :E 5:776CD 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J[” 96 D2:5] “$@>6 A6@A=6 92G6 72>:=:6D E92E D6CG6] $@>6 92G6 7C:6?5D H9@ 92G6 D6CG65] ~E96CD 92G6 ?@ 4@??64E:@? 2E 2==[ 2?5 D@>6 2C6 G6E6C2?D E96>D6=G6D] |@DE G6E6C2?D 5@?VE H2?E E92?<D — E96J 5@?VE 2D< 7@C :E] %96J 5@ :E 7@C E96:C 7C:6?5D[ 72>:=J 2?5 4@F?ECJ]”k^AmkAmz:=32?6 D2:5 E96 9@=:52J 96=AD 9:> C6>6>36C H92E 2== G6E6C2?D 92G6 5@?6]k^AmkAm“x C6>6>36C H92E G6E6C2?D 92G6 5@?6 7@C E96 4@F?ECJ 2?5 9@H >:=:E2CJ >6>36CD 92G6 96=A65 D92A6 E96 7C665@>D 2?5 AC:G:=686D H6 92G6[” 96 D2:5] x7 J@F D66 2 G6E6C2?[ 6DA64:2==J 2? @=56C @?6 E92EVD <:?5 @7 28:?8 @FE[ D2J E92?<D @C ;FDE D2J ‘9:]’ $@>6E:>6D E96J >2J 36 2=@?6] p =@E @7 E96> 5@?VE 92G6 72>:=J 2?5 E96J ;FDE H2?E D@>63@5J E@ E2=< E@]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Veterans Day Veterans Military Service Army Discipline Alexander City Schools Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Family-owned food truck plans to fill need ACPD and TCSO police reports Oct. 26-Nov. 4 HBS standout signs to play college softball Wildcats overcome rough start to down Spanish Fort Civil engineer: They are doing everything they can Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 55° Cloudy58° / 35° 5 PM 53° 6 PM 49° 7 PM 46° 8 PM 45° 9 PM 44° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.