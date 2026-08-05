Featured Salvation Army to help with utility bills Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 5, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Understanding times are hard on a lot of families right now, the Salvation Army of Alexander City is offering to help with utility bills for those who qualify.Service center manager Elisa Jones said the center receives grants from time to time and it has to put that money to good use. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%9:D W>@?6J :D 7C@>X E96 pqr %CFDE vC2?E[” y@?6D D2:5] “(6 92G6 4=:6?ED 4@>6 :? H9@ ?665 2DD:DE2?46 H:E9 FDF2==J E96:C 6=64EC:4 3:==D 96C6 =2E6=J]”k^Am kAm%96 7:CDE DE6A :D D6EE:?8 FA 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E] pAA@:?E>6?E 52E6D 2C6 %9FCD52J[ pF8] ej uC:52J[ pF8] fj 2?5 %F6D52J[ pF8] ``]k^AmkAm“%96C6VD 2 =:DE @7 A2A6CH@C< 4C:E6C:2 E92E E96J ?665 E@ 3C:?8 :?[ D@ H6 42? 8@ @G6C E9:?8D[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 >66E:?8D 2C6 96=5 :? 2 AC:G2E6 @77:46 2?5 2== :?7@C>2E:@? :D DEC:4E=J 4@?7:56?E:2=]k^AmkAm%9@D6 D66<:?8 FE:=:EJ 2DD:DE2?46 H:== ?665 E@ 3C:?8 4FCC6?E DE2E6 :56?E:7:42E:@?j 4@A:6D @7 2?J 36?67:ED C646:G65[ :?4=F5:?8 $}p! 2?5 $$xj AC@@7 @7 >@?E9=J 3:==D 2?5 @E96C A2J>6?EDj 2?5 E96 6?E:C6 3:== E92E J@F 2C6 D66<:?8 2DD:DE2?46 7@C]k^AmkAmu@C 6=64EC:4:EJ[ y@?6D D2:5 E96J 42? @?=J A2J E96 6=64EC:4:EJ A@CE:@?]k^AmkAm“%96 8C2?E 7F?5:?8 H:== ?@E A2J 7@C C64@??64E:@? 766D[ E2I6D[ @FED:56 =:89E:?8[ 6IEC2 6BF:A>6?E[” D96 D2:5] “xE 92D E@ 36 DEC2:89E 6=64EC:4:EJ]”k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED H9@ FD6 ?2EFC2= 82D 42? 2AA=J[ 3FE E96 8C2?E 5@6D ?@E A2J 7@C AC@A2?6 82D]k^AmkAmy@?6D D2:5 D96 :D?’E DFC6 9@H =@?8 E96J H:== 36 E2<:?8 2AA=:42E:@?D]k^AmkAm“W(6’== 5@ :EX F?E:= E96 7F?5D CF? @FE[” D96 D2:5] “%9C@F89@FE E96 J62C[ 2E 5:776C6?E E:>6D[ H6 FDF2==J 86E D@>6 7F?5:?8] (6 5@?VE <?@H 2 H9@=6 =@E :? 25G2?46] %9:D A2CE:4F=2C @?6[ H6 H2:E65 F?E:= E96 DF>>6C 3642FD6 H6 <?6H E96D6 3:==D 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 =@E 9:896C]”k^AmkAmy@?6D D2:5 D96 H2D?’E DFC6 :7 E96J H@F=5 36 23=6 E@ @776C 2DD:DE2?46 E9:D H:?E6C]k^AmkAm“xE ;FDE 56A6?5D @? 7F?5:?8 E92E 4@>6D E9C@F89 2?5 E9:?8D @7 E92E ?2EFC6[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J 92D @E96C H2JD E@ 96=A E96 4@>>F?:EJ :?4=F5:?8 2 4FCC6?E D2=6 @? E96 4=@E9:?8 :?\DE@C6]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 CF??:?8 2 3:8 D2=6 @? 2== E96 4=@E9:?8[ D@ A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 8@:?8 324< E@ D49@@= H:E9 <:5D 2?5 DEF77 42? 86E D@>6 ?:46 E9:?8D 2E 2 G6CJ 64@?@>:42= AC:46[” y@?6D D2:5]k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 %96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J 2=D@ 92D 2 7@@5 A2?ECJ 2?5 42? 8:G6 4=@E96D[ 7FC?:EFC6 2?5 @E96C 9@FD69@=5 :E6>D E@ 72>:=:6D H9@ 92G6 =@DE E96:C 9@>6 :? 2 7:C6]k^AmkAm“(6 56A6?5 2 =@E @? E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 5@?2E:@?D[” D96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Salvation Army Utility Assistance Electric Bills Grant Funding Community Support Food Pantry Donations Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 arrested for trafficking marijuana Gateway has new owner City to keep public nuisance issues in-house 2 former Tallapoosa County residents to serve on state education commission BRHS assistant principal to take helm at RJHS Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 86° / 71° 11 PM 75° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 74° 2 AM 73° 3 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.