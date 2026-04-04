Students tour historic Montgomery locations TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 4, 2026 Apr 4, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A group of Alexander City youth spent the day in Montgomery recently learning about Martin Luther King, Jr.On March 17, Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence took a group of children to Montgomery to visit several locations to learn more about King and his contributions to Civil Rights. Buy Now Submitted / TPI A group of Alexander City youth traveled to Montgomery to learn more about Martin Luther King, Jr. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 8C@FA G:D:E65 |@?E8@>6CJ r:EJ w2==[ 7@==@H65 3J 2 E@FC @7 p=232>2 $E2E6 &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 =F?49 H:E9 |@?E8@>6CJ |2J@C $E6G6? #665]k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 =F?49[ E96 8C@FA 4@?E:?F65 E@ s6IE6C pG6?F6 z:?8 |6>@C:2= q2AE:DE r9FC49 2?5 E96? 5C@G6 2C@F?5 E96 p=232>2 r2A:E@= 367@C6 C6EFC?:?8 E@ p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Martin Luther King Jr. Montgomery Civil Rights Movement Alexander City Alabama State University Alabama Capitol TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 left dead in Monday shooting BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Plea deal accepted in Dadeville shooting case ACPD and TCSO police reports March 16-25 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° Sunny71° / 61° 7 PM 65° 8 PM 61° 9 PM 57° 10 PM 56° 11 PM 55° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.