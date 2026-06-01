Tapley qualifies for November election TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexander City resident Frank Tapley has qualified to seek the position of Tallapoosa County District 3 commissioner. Buy Now Frank Tapley has officially qualified to run for Tallapoosa County Commission District 3 as an independent. He will face incumbent John McKelvey in November. File / TPI Tapley had until 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 to submit qualifying paperwork and signatures to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent. He will face incumbent John McKelvey. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~?6 @7 E96 C6BF:C6>6?ED 7@C BF2=:7J:?8 :D E92E %2A=6J 925 E@ 82E96C D:8?2EFC6D 7C@> bT @7 BF2=:7:65 G@E6CD :? E96 5:DEC:4E] w6 925 E@ 82E96C 2E =62DE gc D:8?2EFC6D]k^AmkAm%2A=6J :D ?@ DEC2?86C E@ =@42= A@=:E:4D] w6 92D D6CG65 @? 3@E9 E96 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@? 2?5 E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r:EJ r@F?4:=] w6 C2? F?DF446DD7F==J =2DE J62C 282:?DE z6==J (2=5C@A :? E96 4:EJ 6=64E:@? 7@C E96 s:DEC:4E c 4@F?4:= D62E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit The 2026 All-Outlook softball team Residents in Jackson’s Gap without water for 3 days Local photographer chooses Europe for retirement Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 67° Partly Cloudy88° / 67° 7 PM 69° 8 PM 67° 9 PM 67° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.