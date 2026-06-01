Alexander City resident Frank Tapley has qualified to seek the position of Tallapoosa County District 3 commissioner.

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Frank Tapley has officially qualified to run for Tallapoosa County Commission District 3 as an independent. He will face incumbent John McKelvey in November.

Tapley had until 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 to submit qualifying paperwork and signatures to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot as an independent. He will face incumbent John McKelvey.

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