TCSO police reports Aug. 21-27 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 31, 2026 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8mpF8] afk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• s2<@E2 v2:E96C[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C D64@?5\568C66 32:= ;F>A:?8]k^AmkAm• s2G:5 q@K6>2?[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 2 49:=5 DFAA@CE 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] adk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• qC:2? w2J6D[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 2 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 2CC2:8?>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] a`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• |:4926= |24925@[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 492C86D @7 32:= ;F>A:?8]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Arrest Police Report Bail Jumping Warrant TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Murder suspect turns himself in WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Local man killed from gunshot Young honored with naming of road Holiday Inn Express construction at standstill Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Clear93° / 73° 6 AM 73° 7 AM 73° 8 AM 77° 9 AM 81° 10 AM 85° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.