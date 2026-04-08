TCSO police reports March 27-Apr. 2 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 8, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= ak^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• |:4926= |2C4F>[ @7 (2ED@?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C AC@32E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p?E9@?J p=G:6D[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 2?5 E9:C5\568C66 2DD2F=E]k^AmkAm• y2>:6 (:==:2>D[ @7 v@@5H2E6C[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 2? 6IA:C65 E28 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• s6CC:4< w2CC:D[ @7 %2==2DD66[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C AC@32E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 b`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p C6D:56?E @7 p=232>2 w:89H2J eb :? v@@5H2E6C 7:=65 2 C6A@CE 7@C 92C2DD>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 b_k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• r2C2 t=:K236E9 y@9?D[ @7 }@E2DF=82[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C :>AC@A6C A2DD:?8 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 afk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• z2EC:?2 vC2G6EE6[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 49:=5 DFAA@CE 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• #@36CE2 $>:E9[ @7 ~A6=:<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Arrest Warrant Assault Controlled Substance TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers 2 left dead in Monday shooting Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° 74° / 48° 7 PM 68° 8 PM 64° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.