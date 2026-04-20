Featured 1 person in critical condition from shooting as suspect is identified Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 20, 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wetumpka Police Department is still investigating a Sunday shooting. Wetumpka police Maj. Josh Barfoot said the shooting happened at the Rev convenience store at the intersection of Coosa River Parkway and Highway 14 in Wetumpka. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 92G6 2 G:4E:> H9@ H2D D9@E >F=E:A=6 E:>6D :? E96 DE@C6[” q2C7@@E D2:5] “(6 92G6 @?6 DFDA64E :? 4FDE@5J]”k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:> H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ q2AE:DE $@FE9 7@C EC62E>6?E @7 9:D :?;FC:6D]k^Am kAmq2C7@@E D2:5 A@=:46 2CC6DE65 s2G6JF? $E:?D@?[ a_[ @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ @? E96 D46?6 2?5 492C865 9:> H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 2DD2F=E] !@=:46 2=D@ C64@G6C65 E96 7:C62C> @? E96 D46?6 E92E H2D FD65 :? E96 D9@@E:?8]k^AmkAmq2C7@@E D2:5 2D @7 `` 2]>] |@?52J[ E96 G:4E:> H2D :? 4C:E:42= 3FE DE23=6 4@?5:E:@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?[” q2C7@@E D2:5] “p?J@?6 H:E9 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E]”k^AmkAm%96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :D H@C<:?8 E@ 86E %96 (6EF>A<2 w6C2=5 2 >F8D9@E @7 $E:?D@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrest Crime Shooting Gun Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 77° / 40° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 70° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.