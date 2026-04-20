Featured 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 20, 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallassee Police Department is looking for an alleged shooter.Tallassee police officers responded to a call where a subject on Azalea Street was shot in the early morning hours of April 14. They found a victim who had been shot in the stomach. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“w6 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 7@C EC62E>6?E[” %2==2DD66 A@=:46 {E] y@? #2H=D D2:5] “w6 925 2 4C:E:42= 3FE ?@?\=:76 E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FCJ] w6 >256 :E @FE @7 xr&]”k^AmkAm#2H=D D2:5 :?G6DE:82E@CD 92G6 @3E2:?65 H2CC2?ED 7@C E96 2CC6DE @7 H9@ E96J 36=:6G6 :D E96 @776?56C]k^Am kAm“(6 2C6 H@C<:?8 H:E9 E96 &]$] |2CD92=’D ~77:46 E@ 7:?5 9:>[” #2H=D D2:5]k^AmkAmx?G6DE:82E@CD 36=:6G6 E96J 92G6 7@F?5 E96 >@E:G6]k^AmkAm“%96 DFDA64E 2?5 G:4E:> 925 366? A=2J:?8 5:46[” #2H=D D2:5] “%96 DFDA64E H2D F?92AAJ 96 =@DE 9:D >@?6J 2?5 42>6 324< E@ 86E :E]”k^AmkAm#2H=D D2:5 E96 :?4:56?E C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Tallassee Shooting Tallassee Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Bond remains $500k for accused Tallassee rapist Family holding out hope for relative missing 2 years ‘Remarkable alumni’ Trio inducted into Tallassee’s Hall of Pride Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 5 to April 12 Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 77° / 40° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 70° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.