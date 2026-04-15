Featured Family holding out hope for relative missing 2 years Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 15, 2026 46 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Michael Randall Thompson The Thompson family gathered Sunday like it so often does. Children were running around. Good food was plentiful. But one person was missing — Michael Randall Thompson.It’s been two years since the family gathered on Claud Fleahop Road with their husband, uncle, brother and cousin. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE’D E96 =2DE A=246 H6 D2H 9:> 2=:G6[” 4@FD:? !C:?46==2 w6?56CD@? D2:5] “w6 =67E 2 82E96C:?8 @? pAC:= `c 2?5 H2D DFAA@D65 E@ >2<6 E96 D9@CE 5C:G6 9@>6 E@ %2==2DD66]”k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 52J E96 72>:=J ?@E:465 9:D ECF4< H2D?’E 9@>6 3FE :E H2D?’E F?FDF2= 7@C 9:> E@ 36 2C@F?5 E@H? A:4<:?8 FA D4C2A >6E2=] %F6D52J 42>6 2?5 DE:== ?@ @?6 925 D66? %9@>AD@?] p >:DD:?8 A6CD@?D C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 H:E9 E96 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E] %9@>AD@?’D 46== A9@?6 2?5 H2==6E H6C6 2E 9:D 9@>6]k^AmkAm{6DD E92? 2 H66< 27E6C %9@>AD@? H6?E >:DD:?8[ 9:D ECF4< H2D 7@F?5 :? |24@? r@F?EJ] {2H 6?7@C46>6?E D62C4965 E96 2C62] p 96=:4@AE6C 7=6H @G6C9625] qFE %9@>AD@? H2D?’E 7@F?5]k^AmkAmxE’D DE:== 2? @A6? 42D6 7@C E96 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ r9:67 %@55 qF46]k^AmkAm“%96C6 92D?’E 366? >F49 ?6H :? E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?[” 42D6 286?E |:4926= p?56CD@? D2:5] “w:D s}p 92D 366? AFE :? E96 DE2E6’D 52E232D6] x7 2? F?:56?E:7:65 3@5J :D 7@F?5[ :E 42? 36 4964<65 282:?DE :E]”k^AmkAmq@E9 p?56CD@? 2?5 E96 72>:=J 2C6 DE:== 42==:?8 7@C E96 AF3=:4 E@ 2DD:DE E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^AmkAm“x7 2?J3@5J <?@HD D@>6E9:?8[ D2H D@>6E9:?8 @C 962C5 D@>6E9:?8[ A=62D6 C6249 @FE[” w6?56CD@? D2:5] “(6 9@A6 96 42? 36 7@F?5 2=:G6[ 3FE :7 ?@E[ :E H@F=5 8:G6 FD 4=@DFC6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Missing Missing Person Tallassee Tallassee Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 5 to April 12 Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from March 29 to April 5 EGG-STRAVAGANT Chamber hosts Easter hunt Tallassee coach offered Park Crossing job Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 76° / 54° 11 AM 77° 12 PM 79° 1 PM 80° 2 PM 82° 3 PM 83° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.