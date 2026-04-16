Featured Top Story Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 16, 2026 Apr 16, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Criminal charges have been filed against a Wetumpka man following the boat crash death of a Nashville man on the Alabama River in Montgomery County. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? p=232>2 {2H t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J C6=62D6[ @? |2C49 ac[ y@9?2E92? q2CC2?86C[ b_[ @7 }2D9G:==6[ DF44F>365 E@ :?;FC:6D 2?5 H2D AC@?@F?465 56462D65] q2CC2?86C H2D @?6 @7 E96 :?5:G:5F2=D E92E H2D :?;FC65 H96? E96 `h\7@@E (2C t28=6 G6DD6= 96 H2D @? 3@2C5 4C2D965 @? $2EFC52J[ |2C49 f] k^AmkAm“~? (65?6D52J[ (:==:2> p=6I2?56C |2C<D p4C6>2?[ b_[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H9@ H2D E96 @A6C2E@C @7 E96 G6DD6=[ H2D 3@@<65 :?E@ E96 |@?E8@>6CJ r@F?EJ y2:= F?56C 2 Sh_[___ 3@?5[” 2? p{tp AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] “Wp4C6>2?X H2D 492C865 H:E9 C64<=6DD >FC56C 2?5 7:CDE\568C66 2DD2F=E]”k^Am kAm%96 D:?8=6\G6DD6= 4C2D9 C6DF=E65 :? E96 :?;FCJ @7 E9C66 :?5:G:5F2=D] p== E9C66 :?5:G:5F2=D H6C6 :?;FC65 H96? E96 G6DD6= E96J H6C6 @? 3@2C5 DECF4< E96 62DE 32?< @7 E96 p=232>2 #:G6C ?62C E96 }@CE96C? q@F=6G2C5 :? |@?E8@>6CJ r@F?EJ]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6=62D6[ p4C6>2? H2D E96 G6DD6=’D @A6C2E@C] q2CC2?86C 2?5 s6G@? ~’s@??6==[ ah[ 2=D@ @7 }2D9G:==6 H6C6 A2DD6?86CD] p== E9C66 :?;FC65 2?5 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ q2AE:DE |65:42= r6?E6C $@FE9 :? |@?E8@>6CJ 7@C EC62E>6?E]k^AmkAm%C@@A6CD H:E9 E96 p=232>2 {2H t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J’D Wp{tpX |2C:?6 !2EC@= s:G:D:@? 2=@?8 H:E9 E96 |@?E8@>6CJ u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2== C6DA@?565 E@ E96 D46?6 2?5 2DD:DE65 H:E9 E96 4C2D9] }@E9:?8 7FCE96C :D 2G2:=23=6 2D p{tp |2C:?6 !2EC@= %C@@A6CD 4@?E:?F6 E@ :?G6DE:82E6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Boating Crash Death Murder Alabama River Wetumpka Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Traffic citation turns into a felony arrest in Millbrook JOE SEWELL AWARD FINALISTS ALDOT construction on U.S. Highway 231 has begun Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 75° / 53° 11 AM 76° 12 PM 78° 1 PM 80° 2 PM 81° 3 PM 83° Online Poll Do you plan to plant a garden this year? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.