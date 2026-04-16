Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 16, 2026 Apr 16, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: A mugshot for the driver charged in this case is not available due to maintenance on the system at the Elmore County Jail.A verbal disagreement over handicap parking quickly escalated into an assault and multiple vehicles damaged. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? |2C49 b_ E96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E H2D 42==65 E@ r92A6= {2<6D pA2CE>6?ED]k^Am kAm“%96 42== @C:8:?2==J 42>6 :? 2D 2 A@DD:3=6 A2C<:?8 G:@=2E:@?[” (!s |2;] y@D9 q2C7@@E D2:5] “(9:=6 6? C@FE6[ @FC @77:46CD H6C6 25G:D65 3J 5:DA2E49 E92E :E 925 6D42=2E65 :?E@ 2 G6C32= 2C8F>6?E 36EH66? E96 A2CE:6D :?G@=G65[ 2?5 =2E6C 3642>6 2 A9JD:42= 2=E6C42E:@? H96? s@C66? $E2>A=6J DECF4< 2E =62DE @?6 G:4E:> H:E9 96C G69:4=6]”k^AmkAmr@FCE C64@C5D DE2E6 $E2>A=6J 42==65 A@=:46 3642FD6 D96 36=:6G65 2 G69:4=6 H:E9@FE 2 92?5:42A A=242C5 925 A2C<65 :? 2 92?5:42A DA@E] (96? @77:46CD 2CC:G65 E96J 7@F?5 2 E9C66\G69:4=6 4@==:D:@?] %96 @77:46C 7@F?5 2 G:4E:> H9@ D2:5 D96 925 366? DECF4< 3J $E2>A=6J H9@ H2D 5C:G:?8 2 {:?4@=? |z)] ~77:46CD ?@E65 E96 G69:4=6 H9:49 $E2>A=6J 925 42==65 A@=:46 23@FE 925 2 92?5:42A DE:4<6C @? E96 =:46?D6 A=2E6]k^AmkAmp 5C:G6C @7 2 u@C5 u\`d_ DECF4< $E2>A=6J’D G69:4=6 27E6C :E DECF4< E96 A656DEC:2?]k^AmkAm“]]]:? @C56C E@ AC6G6?E 7FCE96C :?;FCJ @C 562E9 E@ WE96 G:4E:>X[” 4@FCE C64@C5D DE2E6]k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:> H2D E2<6? E@ 2? 2C62 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E @7 :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm$E2>A=6J H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 2DD2F=E[ 7:CDE\568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67[ D64@?5\568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67[ @3DECF4E:?8 8@G6C?>6?E2= @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 72=D6 C6A@CE:?8 @7 2? :?4:56?E]k^AmkAm“xE’D 7:CDE\568C66 2DD2F=E 3642FD6 2 G69:4=6 H2D FD65 E@ 42FD6 :?;FCJ[” q2C7@@E D2:5] “%96 @3DECF4E:@? 42>6 7C@> >F=E:A=6 E:>6D @7 72:=:?8 E@ =:DE6? E@ @77:46CDV @C56CD E@ DE2?5 ?62C 2 A2EC@= G69:4=6] %96 72=D6 C6A@CE:?8 :D 3642FD6 D96 42==65 23@FE 2 G69:4=6 ?@E 92G:?8 2 92?5:42A A=242C5 2?5 :E H2D 4=62C=J G:D:3=6 @? E96 E28]”k^AmkAm$E2>A=6J A@DE65 2 Sa`[___ 3@?5 2?5 H2D C6=62D65 7C@> E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:=] r@FCE C64@C5D 5@ ?@E D9@H 2 7FEFC6 4@FCE 52E6 7@C $E2>A=6J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrest Crime Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Minor injury in shooting where about a dozen rounds were fired Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Wetumpka man arrested for aggravated surveillance, sexual extortion Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° 62° / 60° 8 AM 65° 9 AM 69° 10 AM 73° 11 AM 77° 12 PM 78° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.