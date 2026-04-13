20260415 Wetumpka Shooting.jpg
Buy Now

Google Maps The shooting occured in the 200 block of South Shelby Street about 9 p.m. Sunday night. One person was wounded and treated on the scene.

There is an ongoing investigation into a Sunday shooting near downtown Wetumpka.

The Wetumpka Police Department responded about 9 p.m. to the 200 block of South Shelby Street about gunfire.

Tags

Recommended for you