Hot ADOC arrests 2 allegedly involved in drone operation Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 8, 2026 55 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Inreakay Evans, left, and Jeffery Young Two men are now in the Elmore County Jail facing multiple conspiracy charges for allegedly using a drone to drop illegal drugs into Elmore Correctional Facility.Court records state between July 30, 2025 and Dec. 29, 2025, Elmore Correctional inmate La’Quan Ballard, 26, of LaFayette, conspired with three other individuals. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“W%96JX 5:DEC:3FE65 2?5 D>F88=65 G2C:@FD 2>@F?ED @7 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46D 2?5 4@?EC232?5 :?E@ t=>@C6 r@CC64E:@?2= u24:=:EJ FD:?8 2 5C@?6 E@ 5C@A E96 5CF8D :?E@ E96 AC:D@? J2C5[” 2? :?4:56?E C6A@CE DE2E6D] “~? s64] e[ a_ad[ p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 r@CC64E:@?D {2H t?7@C46>6?E $6CG:46D :?E6C46AE65 2 A24<286 E92E H2D 56=:G6C65 :?E@ E96 AC:D@? 7C@> E96 8C@FA @7 :?5:G:5F2=D]”k^AmkAm%96 A24<286 4@?E2:?65 23@FE f_` 8C2>D @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6[ fc_ 8C2>D @7 DJ?E96E:4 42??23:?@:5D[ efc 8C2>D @7 >2C:;F2?2[ abb]h 8C2>D @7 76?E2?J= 2?5 ac 8C2>D @7 4@42:?6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= C64@C5D 2?5 4@FCE C64@C5D[ x?C62<2J tG2?D[ ah[ @7 '2==6J[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? |2C49 `b 2?5 492C865 H:E9 E9C66 4@F?ED @7 4@?DA:C24J 5CF8 EC277:4<:?8[ 4@?DA:C24J 5CF8 EC277:4<:?8 DJ?E96E:4 2?5 4@?DA:C24J 5CF8 EC277:4<:?8 >6E92>A96E2>:?6] w6 92D 2 Sf]d >:==:@? 3@?5 2G2:=23=6 E@ 9:>]k^AmkAmr@FCE C64@C5D C6=2E65 E@ tG2?D 4@??64E y6776CJ *@F?8[ bh[ @7 {2vC2?86[ v6@C8:2[ E@ E96 2==6865 D>F88=:?8 @A6C2E:@?D] k^AmkAm%96 ps~r :DDF65 2 DE2E6>6?E E92E D2:5 *@F?8 H2D 2CC6DE65 :? v6@C8:2 2?5 492C865 H:E9 4@?DA:C24J E@ 4@>>:E 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 4C:>6 WEC277:4<:?8 >6E9[ EC277:4<:?8 76?E2?J= 2?5 EC277:4<:?8 DJ?E96E:4 42??23:?@:5DX[ :==682= 5C@?6 @A6C2E:@? 2?5 7:CDE\568C66 AC@>@E:?8 AC:D@? 4@?EC232?5] w6 H2D 3@@<65 :?E@ E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= @? |2C49 ac] p44@C5:?8 E@ t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= C64@C5D[ *@F?8 92D 2 Sf]de >:==:@? 3@?5 2G2:=23=6 E@ 9:>]k^AmkAmps~r D2:5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? :D @?8@:?8 2?5 >@C6 492C86D 2C6 A@DD:3=6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Adoc Elmore Correctional Drug Drone Court Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Prattville man arrested for possession of child porn Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from March 28 to April 1 Chamber helps celebrate another new business in Wetumpka ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old 2nd annual Redland Elementary School fashion show a success Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° 73° / 48° 2 PM 73° 3 PM 74° 4 PM 74° 5 PM 73° 6 PM 71° Online Poll Do you have any pets? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.