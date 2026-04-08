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Inreakay Evans, left, and Jeffery Young

Two men are now in the Elmore County Jail facing multiple conspiracy charges for allegedly using a drone to drop illegal drugs into Elmore Correctional Facility.

Court records state between July 30, 2025 and Dec. 29, 2025, Elmore Correctional inmate La’Quan Ballard, 26, of LaFayette, conspired with three other individuals.

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