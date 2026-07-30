Featured Former paramedic, flight nurse selected as next Elmore County coroner Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 30, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Submitted / TPI Jonathan Ross Terrell IDee_Zunker_2024 The Elmore County Republican Party has selected Deatsville resident Jonathan Ross Terrell as its candidate for coroner on the November General Election ballot.It’s a position Terrell believes his career has prepared him for. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x H2D 2 A2C2>65:4[” %6CC6== D2:5] “x H2D 49:67 7=:89E ?FCD6 7@C w2J?6D H96? E96J DE2CE65 3C:?8:?8 96=:4@AE6CD E@ E96 2C62]”k^AmkAm%6CC6== 2=D@ H@C<65 7@C E96 |:==3C@@< u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2D 2 A2C2>65:4 62C=J :? 9:D 42C66C]k^AmkAm“xV> H6== G6CD65 :? H@C<:?8 H:E9 AF3=:4 D276EJ 2?5 2== E96 5:776C6?E 286?4:6D H:E9:? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ[” %6CC6== D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 A@D:E:@? @7 4@C@?6C :D 2 ?2EFC2= 6IE6?D:@? @7 E96 5FE:6D %6CC6== A6C7@C>65 @? 244:56?E D46?6D H96C6 72>:=J H2D ?62C3J] %96 A@D:E:@? C6BF:C6D %6CC6== E@ 4@>A=6E6 562E9 :?G6DE:82E:@?D 2?5 562E9 46CE:7:42E6D] k^AmkAm“x ?@H 2AAC64:2E6 E96 A@D:E:@? >@C6 D:?46 E96 F?E:>6=J 562E9 @7 >J J@F?86C D:DE6C 2 76H J62CD 28@[” %6CC6== D2:5] “%96J ?665 2 8F:5:?8 =:89E] x <?@H H92E :E :D =:<6 E@ 92G6 E@ 2D< 7@C 2 562E9 46CE:7:42E6 3642FD6 :E :D ?66565 7@C 7:=:?8 7@C =:76 :?DFC2?46] $@>6E:>6D E92E =:76 :?DFC2?46 :D H92E 96=AD 2 72>:=J H:E9 3:==D H96? E96J =@D6 2 =@G65 @?6]”k^AmkAm%96 A@D:E:@? :D?’E ?6H E@ %6CC6== 2D 96 42>A2:8?65 7@C :E 23@FE a_ J62CD 28@]k^AmkAm“%96C6 H6C6 D:I @C D6G6? @7 FD @? E96 #6AF3=:42? D:56[” %6CC6== D2:5] k^AmkAm%96 @A6? A@D:E:@? @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ r@C@?6C 42>6 27E6C #6AF3=:42? {2>2C }6:893@CD[ yC] C6>@G65 9:>D6=7 7C@> E96 32==@E] }6:893@CD 925 AC6G:@FD=J BF2=:7:65 E@ C6A=246 s2=2? v2DD6EE]k^AmkAm%96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ E96? 2446AE65 2AA=:42E:@?D 7@==@H:?8 p=232>2 =2H 2?5 p=232>2 #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ 8F:56=:?6D]k^AmkAm“(6 925 ?:?6 @FEDE2?5:?8 42?5:52E6D[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ 492:C s633:6 (:==:2>D D2:5] “(6 G6EE65 2== @7 E96> 2?5 E96 D6=64E:@? 4@>>:EE66 :?E6CG:6H65 7@FC @7 E96>]” k^AmkAm%6CC6== 4@>6D E@ E96 A@D:E:@? 92G:?8 42>A2:8?65 7@C :E 2=>@DE a_ J62CD 28@ 27E6C 36:?8 2 A2C2>65:4 7@C 2 4@FA=6 J62CD] $:?46 E92E 42>A2:8?[ %6CC6== 92D 2=D@ H@C<65 2D 2 7=:89E ?FCD6 H:E9 w2J?6D] w6 :D 4FCC6?E=J :? 962=E942C6 D2=6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coroner Ross Terrell Elmore County Elmore County Republican Party Election_coverage_elmore Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Wetumpka man arrested for rape Elmore County students studying Bible during school day 1 released, 2 still held with no bond in Titus robbery, assault Former paramedic, flight nurse selected as next Elmore County coroner Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from July 16 to July 23 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° 91° / 73° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 77° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 76° 1 AM 74° Online Poll Have you visited the Tallapoosa County Agribusiness Center? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.