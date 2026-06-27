If you didn’t take advantage of Sun Festival, you missed out Jun 27, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you’re not the tiniest bit tired today, you haven’t done the week right.As Sun Festival closes out a week jam packed with all sorts of family and community events, the staff of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. is exhausted. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m(96? E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 3682? $F? u6DE `c J62CD 28@[ E96C6 H2D ?@ H2J E@ <?@H 9@H >F49 E96 6G6?E H@F=5 8C@H[ 2?5 E96 ?F>36C @7 C6D:56?ED’ =:G6D :E H@F=5 E@F49 5FC:?8 E96 H66< @7 7F?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp>@?8 FD[ H6 92G6 2== 2EE6?565 2E =62DE @?6 6G6?E ;FDE 7@C <:5D[ :?4=F5:?8 2 >28:4 D9@H[ 2 82E96C:?8 @7 3:8 ECF4<D 5@H?E@H? 2?5 A=2J:?8 :? E96 H2E6C 2E E96 $A@CEA=6I] (6 9F?8 @FE H:E9 G6?5@CD 2E E96 u2C>6C’D |2C<6E[ 2?5 92C54@C6 q:?8@ A=2J6CD] (6 A=2J65 H:E9 AFAA:6D[ H2E4965 CF??6CD 2?5 8@=76CD[ 2?5 4=@D65 @FE E96 H66< H:E9 2 5@H?E@H? 4@?46CE]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m(9:=6 6249 @7 FD H2E4965 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ 92G6 2 8C62E E:>6 2E 6249 2?5 6G6CJ 6G6?E[ H6 H6C6 2=D@ 2>2K65 2E 9@H >2?J @7 @FC ?6:893@CD D9@H65 FA 7@C 6249 6G6?E] %96C6 ECF=J H2D D@>6E9:?8 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 5FC:?8 E96 $F? u6DE:G2=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(6 962C 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 D2J E96C6’D ?@E9:?8 E@ 5@ 96C6 — H6 368 E@ 5:776C] (9:=6 E96C6 >2J ?@E 36 9F86 6G6?ED J62C\C@F?5[ E96 $F? u6DE:G2= C6>:?5D FD E96C6 :D A=6?EJ E@ 5@ 2C@F?5 E96 {2<6 |2CE:? 2C62 :7 J@F ;FDE <66A J@FC 6J6D @A6?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpD 7@C FD 2E %!x[ H9:=6 H6 H6C6 E649?:42==J H@C<:?8 2E >@DE @7 E96 6G6?ED[ :7 J@F D2H FD A=2J:?8 EC:G:2 2E ':?J=’D %9FCD52J[ E92E H2D FD ?@E H@C<:?8] %92E H2D FD 7:?5:?8 2? 6G6?E @FC @77:46 H2?E65 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? — 2 4@>A6E:E:G6[ 3FE 7C:6?5=J[ 82>6 @7 EC:G:2 9@DE65 3J E96 *@F?8 !C@76DD:@?2=D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp?5 J6D[ H6 2C6 2 92AAJ E:C65] %92?< J@F[ 492>36C]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular No bond for alleged baby murderer Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest Elmore County coroner elect arrested on theft charges Former Eclectic town clerk arrested Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 86° Cloudy86° / 73° 12 PM 87° 1 PM 88° 2 PM 89° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 90° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.