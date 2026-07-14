Our freedom continues after the Fourth Jul 14, 2026 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When the last of the bottle rockets are shot and all that’s left of the watermelon is the rind, will we live our lives as before, or can we hold on to the love and pride we have in America?Many times once the holiday is over, so is the good feeling. Life is busy and we tend to forget those promises we made to do more, to do better. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m~FC H@C=5 D66>D E@ 36 :? 4@?DE2?E EFC>@:=[ D@ 9@=5:?8 @? E@ E9@D6 766=:?8D @7 AC:56[ @7 9@H H6 2C6 C62==J @?6[ 42? 62D:=J D=:A E9C@F89 @FC 7:?86CD @?46 |@?52J C@==D 324< 2C@F?5]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mqFE =6E’D ECJ D@>6E9:?8 5:776C6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m{6E’D C6>6>36C H9J H6 D9@@E 7:C6H@C<D @? E96 u@FCE9] {6E’D C6>6>36C H9J 962C:?8 @FC ?2E:@?2= 2?E96> :D >@G:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?myFDE =:<6 ?@H[ =:76 :? `f__D p>6C:42 H2D?’E A6C764E] $=2G6CJ H2D =682=] {2?5 H2D E2<6? 7C@> }2E:G6 p>6C:42?D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE ad_ J62CD[ H6 92G6 8C@H?] qJ =2H[ 6G6CJ@?6 :D EC62E65 6BF2==J] }2E:G6 p>6C:42?D 42? ?@H >2<6 A=6?EJ @7 >@?6J @77 @7 E96:C 76==@H p>6C:42?D H:E9 =682= 42D:?@D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpC6 H6 A6C764E J6En }@] (:== H6 6G6C 36 A6C764En !C@323=J ?@E] qFE p>6C:42 DE:== 92D >@C6 7C665@> E92? >@DE 2?J @E96C 4@F?ECJ :? E96 H@C=5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%92E @?6 E9:?8 C:89E E96C6 — @FC 7C665@> — :D H92E H6 D9@F=5 36 AC@F5 @7] z?@H:?8 E92E |@?52J >@C?:?8 H6 92G6 49@:46D E92E >@DE A6@A=6 @? t2CE9 5@?’E 92G6 :D H92E H6 ?665 E@ 42CCJ H:E9 FD] %92E AC:56[ E92E 766=:?8[ :D H92E H:== 96=A <66A p>6C:42 DEC@?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%@ <66A @FC 4@F?ECJ >@G:?8 7@CH2C5[ FD6 E92E 766=:?8 2?5 AFE :E E@ H@C<] v6E :?G@=G65 :? =@42= 8@G6C?>6?E] '@=F?E66C E@ 96=A AFD9 J@FC 4@>>F?:EJ 7@CH2C5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 766=:?8 @7 42>2C256C:6 42? =2DE — 3FE J@F 92G6 E@ >2<6 :E 92AA6?] s@?’E =6E J@FC 7C665@> E@ >2<6 49@:46D <66A J@F 7C@> 5@:?8 E96 :>A@CE2?E E9:?8D]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Trafficking suspect caught ‘wet handed,’ police say Four juveniles allegedly responsible for rock throwing 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking drugs Local cheer coach arrested on sex abuse charges Elmore County DHR investigating a school employee Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Clear83° / 71° 10 PM 73° 11 PM 72° 12 AM 72° 1 AM 72° 2 AM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.