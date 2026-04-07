OUR VIEW: Exercise your rights Apr 7, 2026 Apr 7, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While the primary election is a little over a month away, citizens have plenty of time to do their research before voting on May 19.It’s really easy to tell yourself you’ll get around to learning about the candidates or the amendments. But if you put it off, will you actually do your part and learn what you can? × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAms@?’E H2:E]k^Am kAm(6 2C6 :?4=F5:?8 D2>A=6 32==@ED :? @FC AC:?E AF3=:42E:@?D] (6 AC:?E E96> E96C6 7@C J@F[ E96 C6256C]k^AmkAm(6 :>A=@C6 J@F E@ >2<6 FD6 @7 :E]k^AmkAm(96E96C J@F G@E6 #6AF3=:42?[ s6>@4C2E:4[ :?56A6?56?E @C 2?J @E96C A2CEJ[ H6 2D< 6G6CJ@?6 E@ =62C? 2D >F49 2D A@DD:3=6 23@FE 6249 42?5:52E6] (9:=6 :E’D 72:C=J D:>A=6 E@ >66E H:E9 =@42= 42?5:52E6D[ J@F C62==J ?665 E@ >2<6 2? 677@CE E@ >66E E9@D6 CF??:?8 7@C DE2E6 @77:46D] x7 J@F D66 E96J 2C6 2AA62C:?8 D@>6H96C6[ 8@] {:DE6? E@ H92E E96J D2J] pD< BF6DE:@?D]k^AmkAm(92E 5@6D E96 42?5:52E6 E9:?< 2C6 :>A@CE2?E :DDF6Dn (92E A=2? 5@ E96J 92G6 E@ 7:I E9@D6 :DDF6Dn s@6D E96:C A=2E7@C> =:?6 FA H:E9 J@FC 36=:67Dnk^AmkAm%96D6 2C6 2== :>A@CE2?E BF6DE:@?D E@ 2?DH6C 367@C6 J@F 8@ E@ E96 A@==D @? |2J `h]k^AmkAm|2?J E:>6D E96 2>6?5>6?ED E92E 2AA62C @? E96 32==@ED 5@?’E A6CE2:? E@ @FC 2C62[ 3FE 7@C E9:D 8@ 2C@F?5 E96J 5@] {@@< E96> FA :7 J@F 5@?’E F?56CDE2?5 H92E E96 2>6?5>6?E H:== 5@ :7 A2DD65] #625 2== @A:?:@?D — ?@E ;FDE @A:?:@?D 7C@> A6@A=6 H9@D6 A@=:E:42= G:6HD =:?6 FA H:E9 J@FC @H?]k^AmkAm%96 @?=J H2J H6 42? >@G6 7@CH2C5 2D 2 4@>>F?:EJ[ DE2E6 @C 4@F?ECJ :D :7 2== 4:E:K6?D E2<6 E96:C C:89E E@ G@E6 D6C:@FD=J 6?@F89 E@ 24EF2==J <?@H H9@ 2?5 H92E E96J 2C6 G@E:?8 7@C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Tallassee man arrested again for domestic violence Was justice served? The answer is simple 2 left dead in Monday shooting Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 72° 77° / 45° 7 PM 71° 8 PM 65° 9 PM 62° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 58° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.