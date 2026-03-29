OUR VIEW: Leave it better than you found it Mar 29, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Now that spring is here, thoughts of spending longer periods of time outdoors, as well as which fun outdoor events we can attend have most everyone in the area happy with the weather change.But please be mindful. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(96E96C 42>A:?8[ DA6?5:?8 E96 52J :? 2 4:EJ A2C< @C 92G:?8 2 A:4?:4 @? 2? :D=2?5 :? E96 >:55=6 @7 {2<6 |2CE:?[ :7 J@F 2C6 ?@E 4=62?:?8 FA 27E6C J@FCD6=7[ J@F 2C6 5@:?8 2 5:DD6CG:46 E@ 3@E9 E96 @H?6C @7 E96 2C62 2?5 ?2EFC6 :ED6=7]k^Am kAm(6’G6 2== D66? E96 D2AAJ AF3=:4 D6CG:46 2??@F?46>6?ED 23@FE AC@E64E:?8 E96 6?G:C@?>6?E] p?5 H9:=6 J@F >:89E ?@E E9:?< J@FC @?6 =:EE=6 A:646 @7 A2A6C @C A=2DE:4 42? 9FCE :E E92E 325[ H92E :7 6G6CJ@?6 925 E96 D2>6 :562n yFDE 9@H >F49 EC2D9 H@F=5 H6 7:?5 2E E92E A@:?Enk^AmkAm%96C6’D 2 D2J:?8 2 =@E @7 4@>>F?:EJ\>:?565 7@=<D =:G6 3Ji =62G6 :E 36EE6C E92? J@F 7@F?5 :E] %9:D :D E96 @?=J >@EE@ J@F ?665 H96? G:D:E:?8 E96 >2?J 8C66? DA246D 2C@F?5 @FC 2C62]k^AmkAm!:4< J@FC EC2D9 FA] !:4< FA E92E @?6 42? D@>63@5J 6=D6 =67E @? E96 8C@F?5]k^AmkAmx7 J@F 8C:== @C 92G6 2 42>A 7:C6[ >2<6 DFC6 :E :D 6:E96C 4@>A=6E6=J @FE @C 3FC?65 5@H? =@H 6?@F89 E@ ?@E DE2CE 2 7:C6 @?46 J@F 2C6 8@?6]k^AmkAms@?’E C2?5@>=J 92C> 2?:>2=D ;FDE 3642FD6 J@F H2?E E@] p?5 <66A J@FC 49:=5C6? 7C@> 92C>:?8 E96>] p== 4C62EFC6D 2?5 A=2?ED 92G6 2 A=246 :? @FC 64@DJDE6>]k^AmkAmyFDE C6>6>36C J@F 2C6 ?@E @?=J D92C:?8 E96 =2?5 H:E9 @E96C A6@A=6[ J@F 2C6 2=D@ 3@CC@H:?8 :E 7C@> ?2EFC6]k^AmkAm{62G6 :E 36EE6C E92? J@F 7@F?5 :E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Leave No Trace Environment Littering Outdoors Nature Community Responsibility Public Parks Camping Wildlife Protection Recommended for you Most Popular Plea deal accepted in Dadeville shooting case More than 20 gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Student allegedly raped while walking to school in Tallassee ‘He was supposed to go to prom’ Murderer sentenced in plea deal in shooting death of a 16-year-old Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 59° Cloudy63° / 49° 8 PM 59° 9 PM 58° 10 PM 57° 11 PM 58° 12 AM 58° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.