Alabama does not perform periodic vehicle inspections. No safety check, no emissions test, no government recorded odometer reading at any point during the life of a vehicle registered in the state. The only mileage figure that enters any official record is the one the seller writes by hand on the federal odometer disclosure form, MVT 5-5, at the time of title transfer. For vehicles of model year 2011 or later, that handwritten disclosure is required for twenty model years under the rule NHTSA introduced in December 2020. For anything built before 2011, the disclosure window has closed, and the odometer reading is legally beside the point. The number on the dashboard is whatever somebody decided it should be, and no institution in Alabama will ever compare it against anything else.
A vehicle history database put the national total at roughly 2.45 million vehicles on US roads suspected of carryingtampered odometersas of late 2025, up 14 percent from the year before,with an average loss of about $3300 per vehicleat the point of sale. The states with the fastest growth in suspected rollbacks were Tennessee at 30 percent, Arkansas at 28 percent, and Oklahoma at 25 percent. Those are the states whose auction lanes feed directly into the lots and private driveways of central Alabama. California led the country by volume at 532200 suspected vehicles, Texas followed at 333900, and Florida at roughly 109000. Alabama did not appear on either list, but the inventory that circulates through wholesale auctions in Atlanta, Birmingham, and Memphis does not respect state lines. A car that gets its cluster reprogrammed at a holding lot in any of those cities can be on a small dealer lot in Alexander City or listed on a classifieds siteout of somebody's garage in Eclectic the following week, and nothing about Alabama's titling process will flag the discrepancy.