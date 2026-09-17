Breaking Featured DISMISSED: DV suspect to be released from jail Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Sep 17, 2026 Sep 17, 2026 Updated Sep 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Randy Caldwell is set to be released from the Tallapoosa County Jail after a domestic violence charge was dismissed by the district attorney’s office Thursday afternoon.The incident stems from a shooting in Alexander City on Monday night. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6[ 2C@F?5 eid_ A]>] |@?52J[ @77:46CD H:E9 E96 pr!s C6DA@?565 E@ 2 C6D:56?46 @? r@=6J rC66< #@25 27E6C C646:G:?8 2 C6A@CE @7 2 A@DD:3=6 6>6C86?4J] (9:=6 @77:46CD H6C6 C6DA@?5:?8[ 2 G69:4=6 =62G:?8 E96 2C62 H2D @3D6CG65 EC2G6=:?8 2E 2 9:89 C2E6 @7 DA665[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E65] k^AmkAm~77:46CD >256 4@?E24E H:E9 E96 @44FA2?ED @7 E96 G69:4=6[ 2E H9:49 E:>6 E96J H6C6 :?7@C>65 E92E 2? :?5:G:5F2= :?D:56 E96 G69:4=6 925 366? D9@E] ~77:46CD =@42E65 2? 25F=E >2=6 DF776C:?8 7C@> 2? 2AA2C6?E 8F?D9@E H@F?5 E@ E96 235@>6?] %96 :?5:G:5F2= H2D 4@?D4:@FD 2?5 3C62E9:?8[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E65] ~77:46CD AC@G:565 :>>65:2E6 2DD:DE2?46 2?5 2AA=:65 AC6DDFC6 E@ E96 H@F?5 F?E:= 6>6C86?4J >65:42= A6CD@??6= 2CC:G65] %96 G:4E:> H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ #FDD6== |65:42= E96? DF3D6BF6?E=J 7=@H? E@ &pq w@DA:E2=] w6 H2D :? 2 DE23=6 4@?5:E:@? 2D @7 %F6D52J >@C?:?8]k^AmkAmp7E6C C6?56C:?8 2:5 E@ E96 G:4E:>[ @77:46CD 4@?E:?F65 E@ E96 C6D:56?46 @? r@=6J rC66< #@25] %96C6 2?@E96C 25F=E >2=6 H2D =@42E65 :?D:56 E96 9@>6] %96 :?5:G:5F2=[ r2=5H6==[ H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J H:E9@FE 7FCE96C :?4:56?E] w6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46]k^AmkAmqFE 27E6C 7FCE96C :?G6DE:82E:@?[ E96 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J’D @77:46 564:565 ?@E E@ AFCDF6 E96 492C86 2E E9:D E:>6]k^AmkAm“q2D65 @? DF3D6BF6?E :?G6DE:82E:@? @7 E9:D[ H6 36=:6G6 E92E E96C6 :D?’E AC@323=6 42FD6 E@ >@G6 7@CH2C5 H:E9 :E[” 5:DEC:4E 2EE@C?6J |:<6 $68C6DE E@=5 %96 ~FE=@@< @? %9FCD52J 27E6C?@@?] “%9:D :D F?56C 4@?E:?F65 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ E9@F89] xE H:== 36 AC6D6?E65 E@ E96 ?6IE 8C2?5 ;FCJ 2D 2 5:C64E AC6D6?E 7@C E96> E@ 564:56 H96E96C E96J E9:?< E92E E96C6’D 6?@F89 6G:56?46 E@ >@G6 7@CH2C5 H:E9 2? :?5:4E>6?E]” k^AmkAm%96C6 H6C6 4=2:>D @7 D6=7\5676?D6 >256 @? D@4:2= >65:2[ 3FE $68C6DE 5:5 ?@E 4@?7:C> E9:D H2D E96 C62D@? 7@C 5:D>:DD:?8 E96 42D6]k^AmkAm%96 42D6 H2D 5:D>:DD65 H:E9@FE AC6;F5:46 3J yF586 r925 w2CC:D@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Missing man found dead ACPD investigating shooting, suspect arrested for DV Love’s amenities to include Buffalo Wild Wings ACPD confirms Monday shooting, suspect arrested DISMISSED: DV suspect to be released from jail Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 92° 93° / 71° 4 PM 91° 5 PM 91° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 81° 8 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.