Alexander City residents will have two new restaurants to choose from when Love’s Travel Stop opens next year.

Love’s district manager Brad Peck spoke to the Alexander City City Council Tuesday night to explain signage, but ended up filling the council in on the amenities of the chain’s newest location.

091226 love's.jpg
Buy Now

Love’s Travel Stop will include two restaurants, plenty of boat, RV and truck parking among other amenities when it opens in Alexander City next year.