ACPD, JGPD and TCSO police reports Aug. 31-Sept. 6 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Sep 14, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Alexander City Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• }2E92? r9C:DE@A96C r@=G:?[ df[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ A2J 2?5 8:G:?8 2 72=D6 ?2>6 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p=6I2?56C r@C3:?[ cc[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C E2>A6C:?8 H:E9 A9JD:42= 6G:56?46 2?5 2? @A6? 4@?E2:?6C :? 2 G69:4=6]k^AmkAm• t5H2C5 sFCH:? sC2<6[ ce[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ A2J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• %:>@E9J (2J?6 qC@H?[ ea[ @7 p??:DE@?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C D64@?5\568C66 32:= ;F>A:?8]k^AmkAm• %2CC2?46 s6>62EC:@FD q2C?6D[ ce[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• {2EC2G:FD %6CC6== z6==J yC][ af[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ A2J]k^AmkAm• #2?5J s2=6 u2??[ f_[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 92C2DD>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• y6C>6== {66 qFC?D[ c_[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ A2J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] b`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• qC2?5@? {66 #F:K[ cd[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C G:@=2E:@? @7 2 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 AC@E64E:@? @C56C]k^AmkAm• s62?5C6 %6CC6== rC2JE@?[ ag[ @7 z6==JE@?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ A2J]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8my24<D@?’D v2A !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• |:4926= (J4<@77[ d_[ @7 y24<D@?’D v2A[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AF3=:4 :?E@I:42E:@? 2?5 5:D@C56C=J 4@?5F4E]k^AmkAm• $4@EE $49:AA6C[ dh[ @7 {2?6EE[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• t?C:BF6 tD42=2?E6[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7:D9:?8 H:E9@FE C6D:56?E =:46?D6 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• z6G:? p52:C[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• y6DD:6 |:??:67:6=5[ @7 y24<D@?’D v2A[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Arrests Alexander City Tallapoosa County Driving Under The Influence Public Intoxication Marijuana Possession TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Traffic stop nets drug arrests Closed school to receive help from county commission MOVING FORWARD: Holiday Inn project finds new builder From New York to Alexander City: Newest martial arts academy has global ambitions ACPD, JGPD and TCSO police reports Aug. 17-30 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 93° Sunny94° / 70° 5 PM 92° 6 PM 90° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.