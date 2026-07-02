Debates over whether or not cheerleading should be considered a sport are pervasive, and have been for years. At Edgewood Academy, however, there’s no question. Cheerleaders attend events for almost every sport throughout the season, especially football and basketball. During the summer, cheer teams compete for their own state championship at Troy University. Teams spend a week in the dorms, attending practices and learning routines to compete on the final day. This week, the Wildcats swept the medium varsity competition — the most competitive of all three divisions — and clinched the 2026 state championship. 

“We competed against six other teams,” Edgewood cheer coach Kelly Harper said. “And quite honestly, all seven in the division were talented. There was nobody that was counted out, and that’s what I told our girls on Thursday morning before they went out there. I said, ‘It’s anybody’s game, which also means that it’s yours to take if you want it.’ So I just asked them, ‘What are you going to do with it? Are you going to step up and take it?’ And they stepped up.”

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Submitted / TPI Edgewood Academy's varsity cheer team went to compete for their AISA state championship at Troy University. The Wildcats came back with major hardware, winning first place in three of four categories and winning the overall state championship.