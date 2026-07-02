Submitted / TPI Edgewood Academy's varsity cheer team went to compete for their AISA state championship at Troy University. The Wildcats came back with major hardware, winning first place in three of four categories and winning the overall state championship.
Debates over whether or not cheerleading should be considered a sport are pervasive, and have been for years. At Edgewood Academy, however, there’s no question. Cheerleaders attend events for almost every sport throughout the season, especially football and basketball. During the summer, cheer teams compete for their own state championship at Troy University. Teams spend a week in the dorms, attending practices and learning routines to compete on the final day. This week, the Wildcats swept the medium varsity competition — the most competitive of all three divisions — and clinched the 2026 state championship.
“We competed against six other teams,” Edgewood cheer coach Kelly Harper said. “And quite honestly, all seven in the division were talented. There was nobody that was counted out, and that’s what I told our girls on Thursday morning before they went out there. I said, ‘It’s anybody’s game, which also means that it’s yours to take if you want it.’ So I just asked them, ‘What are you going to do with it? Are you going to step up and take it?’ And they stepped up.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT Friday. For the
second Heat Advisory, from 7 AM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&