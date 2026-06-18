Last week the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its softball all-state teams as well as its players and coaches of the year for each classification in the AHSAA. Six players from Elmore County earned recognition as the best in their classification.

Wetumpka, which made another appearance in the Elite Eight this season after winning its most recent state championship in 2023, had three players recognized. Lalah Culpepper, the Softball Player of the Year, was named to the first team as a utility player and also named Hitter of the Year. Culpepper was the Indians’ leader in strikeouts, wins, hits, home runs and RBIs. She posted a .526 batting average with 21 home runs and 85 RBIs. Culpepper managed a 1.199 slugging percentage, reinforcing the level of threat she posed to any pitcher in the state. 

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File / TPI Wetumpka's Sophie Arant, a freshman, was named to the ASWA's First Team All-State for Class 6A. Arant posted a .474 batting average, plus 72 hits and 72 RBI, proving her status as a rising star for the Indians.