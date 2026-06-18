File / TPI Wetumpka's Sophie Arant, a freshman, was named to the ASWA's First Team All-State for Class 6A. Arant posted a .474 batting average, plus 72 hits and 72 RBI, proving her status as a rising star for the Indians.
Last week the Alabama Sports Writers Association announced its softball all-state teams as well as its players and coaches of the year for each classification in the AHSAA. Six players from Elmore County earned recognition as the best in their classification.
Wetumpka, which made another appearance in the Elite Eight this season after winning its most recent state championship in 2023, had three players recognized. Lalah Culpepper, the Softball Player of the Year, was named to the first team as a utility player and also named Hitter of the Year. Culpepper was the Indians’ leader in strikeouts, wins, hits, home runs and RBIs. She posted a .526 batting average with 21 home runs and 85 RBIs. Culpepper managed a 1.199 slugging percentage, reinforcing the level of threat she posed to any pitcher in the state.
TORNADO WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS
ELMORE LEE MACON
MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, EUFAULA,
LANETT, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROANOKE,
TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&