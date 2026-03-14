Tigers notch consecutive wins over Glenwood, Central Coosa TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Mar 14, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One come-from-behind victory and another dominating win to pile on top — the Dadeville softball team has a win streak under its belt.Area play started fairly early for the Tigers, hosting the Glenwood Gators last Thursday, and things seemed grim to start. However, a strong seventh inning was all they needed to come out on top, 8-5. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?ms256G:==6 A:=65 FA `_ 9:ED @? E96 52J[ H:E9 3@E9 y2?:J2 !C6D=6J 2?5 |2CJ #:55=6 6249 8@:?8 a\7@C\c 2E E96 A=2E6] !C6D=6J 6G6? 25565 2 9@>6C F?56C 96C 36=E E@ A:4< FA 7@FC #qxD H9:=6 #:55=6 D4@C65 EH@ CF?D 7@C E96 %:86CD] pC:62??2 y@9?D@?[ y2:5J? !:EED[ #@CJ |2D<[ p55:6 r2=5H6==[ pG2 $2?56CD 2?5 pC:29 {@4<92CE 2== 2=D@ 7:?:D965 H:E9 2 9:E F?56C E96:C 36=E] p?5 4@>6 E96 6?5 @7 E96 82>6[ 2== 3FE @?6 s256G:==6 A=2J6C C64@C565 2 9:E 282:?DE v=6?H@@5]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now File / TPI Dadeville's Aziah Lockhart and the Tigers piled up two consecutive wins over Glenwood and Central Coosa. The Tigers scored 13 runs against the Cougars in the first inning. kAmkDA2?m#:55=6 D2H 2 3F=< @7 E96 H@C< :? E96 4:C4=6[ A:E49:?8 2 E25 @G6C D:I :??:?8D 7@C E96 %:86CD] $96 DFCC6?56C65 6:89E 9:ED 2?5 EH@ 62C?65 CF?D[ 3FE H2=<65 7@FC 32EE6CD 2?5 DECF4< @FE EH@] |2D< 42>6 :? E@ 4=62? E9:?8D FA :? E96 E@A @7 E96 D6G6?E9[ @?=J E9C@H:?8 7@FC A:E496D :? E@E2=]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp?5 E92E DF446DD 4@?E:?F65 282:?DE r6?EC2= r@@D2 @? %F6D52J ?:89E[ H2=<:?8 2H2J H:E9 2 `e\` G:4E@CJ — BF:E6 =:E6C2==J]k^DA2?mk^Am More from this section +3 World Gym Corporation Partners with Your Reformer to Launch Exclusive Pilates Program Across Network Women in Sports Launches Nationwide +2 2ND ANNUAL CHICAGO RIVER SWIM RETURNS SEPT. 20 FOLLOWING HISTORIC FIRST YEAR, ESTABLISHING NEW CIVIC TRADITION kAmkDA2?m%96 %:86CD @?=J C64@C565 E9C66 9:ED @? E96 52Jj !:EED H:E9 EH@ 2?5 r2J=6 !@F?5D H:E9 @?6] %96 C6DE @7 E96 @?\32D6 @AA@CEF?:E:6D[ 9@H6G6C[ 2== 42>6 7C@> H2=<D] %96J D4@C65 `b CF?D :? E96 7:CDE :??:?8 2=@?6[ H:E9 `c %:86CD 86EE:?8 H2=<65 :? E96 :??:?8] !:EED 9:E 2 5@F3=6 :?E6C>:I65 H:E9:? 2== E96 H2=<D E@ 3C:?8 :? EH@ CF?D 96CD6=7] %96 %:86CD 25565 :?DF=E E@ :?;FCJ :? E96 D64@?5[ D4@C:?8 E9C66 CF?D] qFE 3J E96 E9:C5 :??:?8[ E96 %:86CD 925 4@>A:=65 6?@F89 CF?D E@ 42== E96 82>6 62C=J]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|2D< D2H D@=6 A:E49:?8 5FE:6D[ DFCC6?56C:?8 EH@ 9:ED 2?5 @?6 62C?65 CF?[ 3FE DECF4< @FE 7:G6 32EE6CD 2?5 H2=<65 2?@E96C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?ms256G:==6 :>AC@G6D E@ c\` D@ 72C E9:D D62D@?[ H:E9 :ED ?6IE 82>6 4@>:?8 @? %9FCD52J 282:?DE q6F=29 @? E96 %:86CD’ EFC7] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Tigers Glenwood Gators Central Coosa Win Streak Janiya Presley TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Tallassee mother held after alleged abuse of child 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking One car in DUI manslaughter was traveling at 95 mph Guns stolen during Elmore robbery Fentanyl arrest made in shopping center parking lot Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 77° / 41° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 78° 5 PM 77° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 69° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.