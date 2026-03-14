One come-from-behind victory and another dominating win to pile on top — the Dadeville softball team has a win streak under its belt.

Area play started fairly early for the Tigers, hosting the Glenwood Gators last Thursday, and things seemed grim to start. However, a strong seventh inning was all they needed to come out on top, 8-5.  

031126 dadeville softball.jpg
Buy Now

File / TPI Dadeville's Aziah Lockhart and the Tigers piled up two consecutive wins over Glenwood and Central Coosa. The Tigers scored 13 runs against the Cougars in the first inning.