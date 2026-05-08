Featured Thursday chase started with alleged domestic violence Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 8, 2026 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Thursday morning pursuit through Wetumpka ended with three wrecked vehicles and no injuries.The pursuit began after an incident at 4-Way Market at Dexter Road and Balm Road where the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call about 8:15 a.m. Thursday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 C646:G65 2 42== :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 5@>6DE:4 5:DAFE6 36EH66? WE96 G:4E:>X 2?5 y2J56? |:==6C[” tr$~ :?G6DE:82E@C z2=63 s2G:D D2:5] “s:DA2E49 H2D 25G:D65 E92E 96 2AA2C6?E=J DEC2?8=65 WE96 G:4E:>X 2E s6IE6C c\(2J |2C<6E]” k^Am kAm|:==6C 2==6865=J E@@< E96 G:4E:>’D A9@?6[ E9C6H :E @? E96 8C@F?5] %96 G:4E:> E96? CF?D :?E@ E96 DE@C6 >2?286C’D @77:46 H:E9:? E96 DE@C6]k^AmkAm“w6 AFCDF6D 96C :?D:56 E96 82D DE2E:@?[ 8@6D :?D:56 E96 >2?286CVD @77:46 H:E9 96C 2?5 DE2CED DEC2?8=:?8 96C :? E96 @77:46[” s2G:D D2:5] “w6 E2<6D 96C <6JD E@ 96C 42C 2?5 E2<6D 96C 42C]”k^AmkAmpD E96 q~{~ H2D :DDF65[ s2G:D H2D :? 9:D A2EC@= G69:4=6 2E E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 &]$] w:89H2J ab` 2?5 w:89H2J h] s2G:D 368:?D E@ :?:E:2E6 2 EC277:4 DE@A[ 3FE |:==6C 5@6D?’E DE@A] |:==6C EC2G6=D D@FE9 @? &]$] w:89H2J ab`] p44@C5:?8 E@ s2G:D[ |:==6C’D DA665 2E E:>6D H2D :? 6I46DD @7 h_ >A9]k^AmkAm“xE H2D C2:?:?8[” s2G:D D2:5] “w6 H2D 8@:?8 @? E96 8C2DD[ 2C@F?5 E96 @C2?86 32CC6=D] %96 (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2=D@ ;@:?65 E96 AFCDF:E] (96? E96 492D6 H2D ;FDE ?@CE9 @7 #65=2?5 #@25[ :E 42>6 E@ 2? 23CFAE DE@A]k^AmkAm“w6 =@DE 4@?EC@=[” s2G:D D2:5] “w6 AC@323=J DAF? 2C@F?5 7@FC @C 7:G6 E:>6D DEC:<:?8 EH@ (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E A2EC@= G69:4=6D]”k^AmkAm|:==6C H2D E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J 2E E96 D46?6 @7 E96 4C2D9 2?5 492C865 H:E9 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 DEC2?8F=2E:@?[ :?E6C76C6?46 H:E9 2 h`` 42==[ 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 92C2DD>6?E[ EH@ 4@F?ED @7 7:CDE\568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67[ C64<=6DD 6?52?86C>6?E 2?5 76=@?J 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 6=F56] w6 :D 36:?8 96=5 @? 2 Saab[___ 42D9 3@?5 :? E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:=]k^AmkAm(6EF>A<2 A@=:46 49:67 t5 #66G6D D2:5 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D EH@ G69:4=6D 2C6 4FCC6?E=J 36:?8 C6A2:C65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Police Pursuit Domestic Violence Elmore County Sheriff's Office Wetumpka Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Alleged murderer posts $1.5 million newly instated bond Endorsement debate comes to judicial forum Hackett, Turner overall Joe Sewell winners Thursday chase started with alleged domestic violence Man gets 18 months in prison for stealing, driving golf cart Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Light Rain62° / 58° 8 AM 63° 9 AM 64° 10 AM 65° 11 AM 67° 12 PM 68° Online Poll What is your average monthly utility bill? You voted: Under $100 $100-200 $200-300 Over $300 Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.