Wetumpka baseball falls short in first round Ana Sofia Meyer Ana Sofia Meyer Sports Writer Author email May 3, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In Wetumpka, expectations on the baseball diamond are always high. Especially under coach Russ Brooks, the Indians hold themselves to a certain standard in how they play the game. But baseball is an unforgiving game, and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%96 x?5:2?D EC2G6=65 E@ !:<6 #@25 7@C E96 7:CDE C@F?5 D6C:6D @7 E96 pw$pp’D r=2DD ep A=2J@77D] p7E6C 5@>:?2?E=J H:??:?8 :? E96 7:CDE 82>6[ h\_[ (6EF>A<2 DF44F>365 E@ E96 !2EC:@ED’ A:E49:?8 2?5 76== :? E96 7:?2= EH@ 82>6D[ h\` 2?5 f\_]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%96 7:CDE 82>6 H2D 2 AC@>:D:?8 @>6? 7@C E96 x?5:2?D[ 2D |:==6C {@>32C5: 62C?65 9:>D6=7 2 4@>A=6E6 D9FE@FE 282:?DE !:<6 #@25] {@>32C5: C24<65 FA D6G6? DEC:<6@FED :? E96 2AA62C2?46[ 2==@H:?8 E9C66 9:ED 2?5 EH@ H2=<D] ~776?D:G6=J[ (6EF>A<2 H2D 7:C:?8 @? 2== 4J=:?56CD] k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now File / TPI In its first round playoff series, Wetumpka fell to Pike Road in three games. The Indians finish the season with a 22-11 record. Ana Sofia Meyer More from this section GOTRAX Launches the Ranger 16 - The Moped-Style Electric Bike Built for the Modern Rider BEVERLY HILLS SPORTS COUNCIL AND MVP SPORTS GROUP REUNITE TO FORM EVOLV SPORTS MANAGEMENT +5 Study finds oak trees delay leaves to outwit hungry caterpillars kAmkDA2?mxE E@E2=65 6:89E 9:ED 2?5 D:I #qxD[ H:E9 p:56? !62<6 2?5 pD96C }@3=6D 6249 4@?EC:3FE:?8 EH@ 9:ED] r@??@C y24<D 2?5 w6?CJ tG6CD 6249 25565 @?6 9:E 2?5 EH@ #qxD] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|@>6?EF> D9:7E65 :? E96 !2EC:@ED’ 72G@C :? v2>6 a[ 9@H6G6C[ 2?5 (6EF>A<2 H2D DF3;64E65 E@ E96 7F== 7@C46 @7 !:<6 #@25’D 3F==A6?] %96 x?5:2?D H6C6 =67E 9:E=6DD E9C@F89 D6G6? :??:?8D[ 2=E9@F89 E96J D4@C65 @?6 CF? @? 2? 6CC@C :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 E9:C5 :??:?8] s6DA:E6 (6EF>A<2’D DECF88=6D[ sJ=2? y@C52? 2?5 ~H6? !J=6D 6249 4@?EC:3FE65 DEC@?8 A6C7@C>2?46D] y@C52? 62C?65 E96 DE2CE 2?5 2==@H65 D:I 9:ED[ 7:G6 CF?D 2?5 E9C66 H2=<D] w6 DECF4< @FE D:I 32EE6CD] !J=6D 42>6 :? 2D C6=:67 2E E96 DE2CE @7 E96 7:7E9 :??:?8[ 5FC:?8 H9:49 96 2==@H65 EH@ 9:ED 2?5 7@FC CF?D – K6C@ 62C?65 – H:E9 @?6 H2=< 2?5 7:G6 DEC:<6@FED] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? DA:E6 @7 E96 5:D2AA@:?E:?8 A6C7@C>2?46[ E96 x?5:2?D 72465 5@H? 2 4=62? D=2E6 9625:?8 :?E@ E96 E9:C5 2?5 7:?2= 82>6 @? $2EFC52J] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE @?46 282:?[ (6EF>A<2 H2D 2E E96 >6C4J @7 E96 !2EC:@ED’ A:E496CD[ H9@ @?46 282:? D9FE@FE E96 x?5:2?D[ f\_[ E@ DH66A E96 D6C:6D] (6EF>A<2 4@==64E65 E9C66 9:ED 2?5 E9C66 H2=<D :? E96 677@CE] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mr@>6 ?6IE D62D@?[ (6EF>A<2 H:== 92G6 A=6?EJ @7 ?6H 7246D :? E96 DE2CE:?8 =:?6FA 2D `a D6?:@CD AC6A2C6 E@ 8C25F2E6 :? |2J] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Pike Road Ahsaa Class 6a Playoffs Indians Russ Brooks Ana Sofia Meyer Sports Writer Author email Follow Ana Sofia Meyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular City continuing ‘good faith’ negotiations with Cemwall Ben Russell remembered for more than just accomplishments ACS principals named 1 remains in custody in Tallassee shooting BOE approves talks for future of Radney school building Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 53° 70° / 42° 10 PM 51° 11 PM 50° 12 AM 49° 1 AM 49° 2 AM 48° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.