In Wetumpka, expectations on the baseball diamond are always high. Especially under coach Russ Brooks, the Indians hold themselves to a certain standard in how they play the game. 

But baseball is an unforgiving game, and sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. 

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File / TPI In its first round playoff series, Wetumpka fell to Pike Road in three games. The Indians finish the season with a 22-11 record.

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