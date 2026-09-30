Featured Tallassee council mulling over 2027 budget Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 30, 2026 Sep 30, 2026 Updated Sep 30, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallassee City Council will possibly approve a $20 million budget for fiscal year 2027 at its next meeting. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%2==2DD66 |2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? 2?5 4:EJ 4=6C< (9:E?6J !:E497@C5 56G6=@A65 E96 3F586E H:E9 D@>6 :?AFE 7C@> 4@F?4:= >6>36CDk^AmkAm“t2DE6C=:?8 Wr2CA6?E6CX H2D E96C6 7@C D@>6 @7 E96 >66E:?8D H:E9 56A2CE>6?E 9625D[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] k^AmkAm%96 >2J@C 6IA=2:?65 E96 3F586E 92D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J S`f]h >:==:@? :? 6IA64E65 6IA6?5:EFC6D]k^AmkAm“xE 92D 23@FE Sg`[___ :? H:88=6 C@@>[” (:8:?E@? D2:5]k^AmkAmr@F?4:=>6>36C q:== w2== C6>:?565 E96 4@F?4:= =682==J :E 4@F=5 3F586E @?=J h_T @7 6IA64E65 C6G6?F6D] w2== D2:5 E92E 2E E96 6?5 @7 pF8FDE a_ad E96 4:EJ 925 4@==64E65 Sc]f >:==:@? :? D2=6D E2I] (:8:?E@? D2:5 E96 4@==64E:@? 2D @7 pF8FDE a_ae H2D Sc]e >:==:@?]k^AmkAm(:8:?E@?’D 3F586E 6DE:>2E6D D2=6D E2I 7@C a_af E@ 36 23@FE Sd >:==:@? 32D65 @? >@?E9=J 4@==64E:@?D 36EH66? Sd__[___ 2?5 Sg__[___ A6C >@?E9]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< E92E :D 2 AC6EEJ 962=E9J 4@==64E:@? 7@C FD 4FCC6?E=J[” (:8:?E@? D2:5] “%96 ?6H 3F586E :D @? E96 4@?D6CG2E:G6 D:56 7@C D2=6D E2I]” k^AmkAm%96 3F586E :?4=F56D Sc]h >:==:@? 7@C C6A=24:?8 42DE :C@? 82D =:?6D] %96 >@?6J 4@>6D 7C@> 8C2?ED 3FE DE:== 92D E@ 36 244@F?E65 7@C :? E96 3F586E]k^AmkAm%96 AC@A@D65 3F586E 5@6D ?@E :?4=F56 2 4@DE @7 =:G:?8 H286 :?4C62D6 7@C 4:EJ H@C<6CD] r@F?4:= >6>36CD ?@E65 E96 DE2E6 :D 6IA64E65 E@ 92G6 2 C2:D6 7@C DE2E6 6>A=@J66D 2?5 E96 7656C2= 8@G6C?>6?E :D 6IA64E:?8 E@ 8:G6 C2:D6D E@ E9@D6 :? E96 >:=:E2CJ 2?5 7656C2= =2H 6?7@C46>6?E] u@C %2==2DD66 E@ 8:G6 C2:D6D[ :E >62?D E96 4@F?4:= H:== 92G6 E@ EC:> D@>6 6IA6?5:EFC6D E@ :?4C62D6 A2J]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< H6 =@@< 2E E9:D 2?5 7:?5 A=246D E@ 4FE 2?5 >2<6 :E 92AA6?[” (:8:?E@? D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council Budget Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Wife charged with murder of husband Wreck claims life of Jackson’s Gap man Inclement weather causing football games to move Sylacauga man dies in Coosa County crash Resident wants first option if city property is put up for sale Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Rain76° / 71° 2 PM 75° 3 PM 75° 4 PM 76° 5 PM 76° 6 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.