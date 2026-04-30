Featured 1 remains in custody in Tallassee shooting Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 30, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Montgomery man is in custody and charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault that left a Tallassee man injured.Devin Wingard, 25, of Montgomery, was arrested Thursday following an April 14 incident on Azalea Street that left a 57-year-old victim shot in the abdomen. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“w6 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 7@C EC62E>6?E[” %2==2DD66 A@=:46 {E] y@? #2H=D D2:5] “w6 925 2 4C:E:42= 3FE ?@?\=:76 E9C62E6?:?8 :?;FCJ] w6 >256 :E @FE @7 E96 xr&]”k^Am kAmr@FCE C64@C5D :?5:42E6 E96 G:4E:> H2D D9@E H:E9 2 ]bg_ 42=:36C C@F?5 E92E 6?E6C65 E96 G:4E:>’D =@H6C C:89E 235@>6? 2?5 6I:E65 9:D =@H6C =67E 235@>6?] p C@F?5 H2D 7@F?5 :?D:56 E96 G:4E:>’D D9:CE 2?5 2 D96== 42D:?8 H2D 7@F?5 ?62C3J]k^AmkAm“(9:=6 DA62<:?8 H:E9 WE96 G:4E:>X[ 96 DE2E65 E92E E96 :?4:56?E @44FCC65 @G6C >@?6J 5FC:?8 2 5:46 82>6[” 4@FCE C64@C5D DE2E6] “w6 25G:D65 E92E E96 :?5:G:5F2= C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C D9@@E:?8 9:> H2D <?@H? E@ 9:> @?=J 3J E96 ?:4<?2>6 ‘#:4@’ 7C@> |@?E8@>6CJ 2?5 925 7=65 E96 D46?6]”k^AmkAm%96 G:4E:> D2:5 (:?82C5 2D<65 7@C D@>6 @7 9:D =@DE >@?6J 324<]k^AmkAm“W%96 G:4E:>X 82G6 (:?82C5 S`__ @7 9:D H:??:?8D H:==:?8=J[” 4@FCE C64@C5D DE2E6] “p44@C5:?8 E@ H:E?6DD6D 2E E96 D46?6[ E92E :D H96? (:?82C5 AC@5F465 2 D>2== D:K65 3=24< 92?58F? 2?5 56>2?565 2== @7 WE96 G:4E:>’DX >@?6J]”k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED[ H:E?6DD6D 7=65 E96 5:46 E23=6 2D (:?82C5 =65 E96 G:4E:> @FE @7 2? 2A2CE>6?E E@H2C5D E96 A2C<:?8 =@E]k^AmkAm“p? F?<?@H? A9JD:42= 2=E6C42E:@? 6?DF65 C6DF=E:?8 :? WE96 G:4E:>X 36:?8 DECF4< @?46 3J 2 3F==6E 2E 4=@D6 C2?86[” 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED DE2E6] k^AmkAmsFC:?8 2 D62C49 @7 E96 2A2CE>6?E[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E 7@F?5 :==682= 5CF8D 2?5 ]cd 42=:36C D96== 42D:?8D]k^AmkAm(:?82C5 :D 4FCC6?E=J 36:?8 96=5 H:E9 ?@ 3@?5 2G2:=23=6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Crime Court Aniah's Law Shooting Tallassee Police Department Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Council approves hemp products license for local business 1 remains in custody in Tallassee shooting Wiginton wants more information on data centers Data center looking at downtown, riverfront site Hundreds of tires removed in Tallassee cleanup Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° 71° / 64° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 59° 12 AM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.