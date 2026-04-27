Tallassee shooting incident being investigated Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 27, 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallassee Police Department is currently investigating a Sunday morning shooting.Officers were called to Friendship Road about 11 a.m. Sunday in regards to a subject being shot, according to police reports from the Tallassee Police Department. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 %2==2DD66 A@=:46 D2:5 :E :D 24E:G6=J :?G6DE:82E:?8 E96 :?4:56?E 3FE 5@6D?’E 92G6 2?J :?7@C>2E:@? E@ C6=62D6 2D @7 c A]>] |@?52J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Investigation Shooting Tallassee Police Department Tallassee Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Data center looking at downtown, riverfront site Tallassee confirms next football coach Council approves hemp products license for local business 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting ‘Gotta cut loose — Footloose’ THS theater program continuing to grow in first year Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 70° Cloudy80° / 60° 1 AM 69° 2 AM 67° 3 AM 66° 4 AM 63° 5 AM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.