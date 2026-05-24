Featured Digital billboard coming to Gilmer Avenue Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 24, 2026 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Council has granted a zoning variance allowing a digital billboard on Gilmer Avenue. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 The Tallassee City Council granted a zoning variance at its meeting last week to allow the installation of a digital billboard on the property at 1220 Cafe on Gilmer Avenue.Currently in that area, a digital billboard must be 600 feet or more from a residence. The site is 372 feet. 1220 Cafe owner Noah Griggs said the sign would serve more than just his business. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE H:== 96=A AC@>@E6 @E96C 3FD:?6DD6D 2D H6== 2D `aa_[” vC:88D D2:5] “(6 H2?E E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 E96 4:EJ 2?5 96=A AC@>@E6 E9:?8D :? E96 4:EJ 2D H6==]” k^AmkAmvC:88D D2:5 E96 D:8? H:== ?@E 36 2D =2C86 2D E96 D:8?D @? :?E6CDE2E6D 2?5 H:== DE:== 2==@H EC277:4 E@ 7=@H 7C66=J] xED =@42E:@? 2?5 2=:8?>6?E 2=D@ AC6G6?E DEC2J =:89E 7C@> 9625:?8 E@H2C5D C6D:56?46D]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ 2AAC@G65 A2J:?8 2? 255:E:@?2= S`[fgd]`d E@ sFDE:? s6G2F89? 7@C E:C6 5:DA@D2=] w6 D2:5 E96 S` A6C E:C6 28C665 @? 36EH66? 9:> 2?5 E96 >2J@C H2D 7@C C68F=2C E:C6D] s6G2F89? D2:5 >2?J @7 E96 E:C6D H6C6 =2C86 :?5FDEC:2= E:C6D DF49 2D ECF4< E:C6D H9:49 H6C6 2 9:896C 4@DE]k^AmkAm|2J@C y@6J (:8:?E@? D2:5 9:D :>AC6DD:@? @7 E96 >66E:?8 H2D E92E 2== E:C6D 4@DE S` 6249 7@C 5:DA@D2=] k^AmkAms6G2F89?’D ?@?AC@7:E 3FD:?6DD C64J4=6D E96 E:C6D :?E@ @E96C AC@5F4ED[ AC6G6?E:?8 E96> 7C@> 8@:?8 E@ =2?57:==D @C 4C62E:?8 :DDF6D DF49 2D >@DBF:E@D H96? E96J 2C6 =67E @? AC@A6CE:6D]k^AmkAm%@ AC6G6?E 7FCE96C :DDF6D[ E96 4@F?4:= 25@AE65 E96 C2E6 D966E s6G2F89? AC6D6?E65 7@C 7FEFC6 E:C6 5:DA@D2= AC@8C2>D E96 4:EJ >2J 5@]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 24E:@?[ E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 >:?FE6D @7 E96 pAC:= ag >66E:?8]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2? @C5:?2?46 2==@H:?8 2 =:6? E@ 36 A=2465 @? DECF4EFC6D E96 4:EJ 56>@=:D96D 2E E96 G@=F?E2CJ C6BF6DE @7 AC@A6CEJ @H?6CD]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 9:C:?8 r6?EC2= p=232>2 #68:@?2= !=2??:?8 2?5 s6G6=@A>6?E r@>>:DD:@? E@ 2AA=J 7@C 2 8C2?E 7@C :>AC@G6>6?ED E@ H2E6C =:?6D :? E96 #:G6CD:56 w6:89ED 2C62]k^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> %C:\r@F?EJ r9:=5 p5G@424J r6?E6C 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C y24BF6=:?6 qFC86DD H9@ 2D<65 E96 4@F?4:= E@ 4@?D:56C 2AAC@AC:2E:?8 7F?5D E@ DFAA@CE E96 286?4J]k^AmkAm• $FCA=FD65 :E6>D 7C@> E96 %2==2DD66 !2C<D 2?5 #64C62E:@? s6A2CE>6?E E@ :?4=F56 2? @=5 ubd_ 4C6H 423 ECF4< 2?5 6I6C4:D6 6BF:A>6?E]k^AmkAm• pAA@:?E65 %C2G:D y@?6D 2?5 $9:C=6J q2<6C E@ E96 A=2??:?8 4@>>:DD:@?]k^AmkAm• (:E?6DD65 %2==2DD66 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E AC@>@E:@?D]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE >66E:?8 @7 E96 %2==2DD66 r:EJ r@F?4:= :D D4965F=65 7@C e A]>] @? |2J ae]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee City Council Zoning Billboard Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Opelika man killed in Elmore County crash Alleged Tallassee shooter charged with threatening witness Missing Tallassee man found Wall Street Senior Center now bears Terrell name Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Mostly Cloudy78° / 71° 2 PM 77° 3 PM 77° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 74° 6 PM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.