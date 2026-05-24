Tallassee Council May Digital billboard
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Cliff Williams / TPI The Tallassee City Council has granted a zoning variance allowing a digital billboard on Gilmer Avenue.

The Tallassee City Council granted a zoning variance at its meeting last week to allow the installation of a digital billboard on the property at 1220 Cafe on Gilmer Avenue.

Currently in that area, a digital billboard must be 600 feet or more from a residence. The site is 372 feet. 1220 Cafe owner Noah Griggs said the sign would serve more than just his business.

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