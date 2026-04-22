Featured ‘Gotta cut loose — Footloose’ THS theater program continuing to grow in first year Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Apr 22, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Comparisons could be made between the Tallassee community and Bomont, the community in Footloose.Especially when you speak with Tallassee High School theater teacher Michaela Bird. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 :562 @7 E96 E@H?D 36:?8 D:>:=2C 2?5 u@@E=@@D6 36:?8 2 >FD:42= >256 :E 62DJ E@ A:4< 7@C E96 E962E6C 8C@FA’D DAC:?8 AC@5F4E:@?]k^AmkAm“x D66 2 =@E @7 D:>:=2C:E:6D 36EH66? q@>@?E 2?5 %2==2DD66[” q:C5 D2:5] “%9:D :D 2 C62==J E:89E\<?:E 4@>>F?:EJ E92E 5@6D?VE H2?E E@ 36 >6DD65 H:E9] qFE @?46 D@>6@?6 D9@HD E96J 92G6 2 8@@5 962CE 2?5 8@@5 :?E6?E:@?D[ E96JVC6 D@ 2446AE:?8 @?46 E96J <?@H E92E J@F 42C6 23@FE E96 A6@A=6 2?5 E92E J@F H2?E E@ 36 2 A2CE @7 E96 E@H?] %96J H:== H6=4@>6 J@F H:E9 @A6? 2C>D]”k^AmkAmq:C5 E62496D 23@FE cd DEF56?ED 6249 :? 96C E962E6C 4=2DD6D] k^AmkAm“xE AC@323=J H@F=5 36 >@C6 925 E96 DEF56?ED 366? 23=6 E@ D4965F=6 324< :? E96 DAC:?8 @7 =2DE D49@@= J62C[” D96 D2:5] “%96 @AE:@? H2D?’E 2G2:=23=6 F?E:= DF>>6C]”k^AmkAmtG6? DE:==[ >@C6 E92? d_ DEF56?ED 2C6 :?G@=G65 :? E96 G2C:@FD 2DA64ED @7 u@@E=@@D6] $@>6 2C6 @? DE286j @E96CD 2C6 :? E96 AC@5F4E:@? 3@@E9 H9:=6 D@>6 2C6 :? E96 H:?8D @7 E96 DE286 96=A:?8 H:E9 AC@AD 2?5 E96 D6E]k^AmkAm$@>6 @7 E96 DEF56?ED :? E96 E962E6C AC@8C2> 4@>6 7C@> E96 D49@@=’D D9@H 49@:C AC@8C2>D[ H9:49 H@C<D @FE H6== 7@C u@@E=@@D6[ 2 >FD:42=]k^AmkAm“z:5D E92E 92G6 6IA6C:6?46 H:E9 D9@H 49@:C C62==J E2<6 E@ :E ?2EFC2==J H:E9 52?4:?8 2?5 D:?8:?8 2?5 92G:?8 E@ 5@ E92E D:>F=E2?6@FD=J[” q:C5 D2:5] “qFE ?@H H6VC6 255:?8 E96 24E:?8 6=6>6?E E@ :E 2D H6==]”k^AmkAmq:C5 D2:5 E96C6 2C6 DEF56?ED H9@ 92G6 ?6G6C 366? :?E6C6DE65 :? D9@H 49@:C E92E 92G6 :?E6C6DE :? 24E:?8] $@>6 H6C6 :? E96 D49@@=’D AC@5F4E:@? @7 p=:46 :? (@?56C=2?5[ 2 ?@?\>FD:42= AC@5F4E:@?]k^AmkAm“%96J ;F>A65 @FE @? 2 =:>3 7@C u@@E=@@D6[” q:C5 D2:5] “%96J H6C6 =:<6[ ‘xVG6 ?6G6C 5@?6 2 >FD:42= 367@C6[ 3FE =6E >6 ECJ :E]’ $@ H6VG6 8@E 2 H9@=6 >:I @7 DEF56?ED]”k^AmkAm%96 AC@8C2> 8@E 2 3@@DE =2DE H66< H:E9 2 Sd[___ p=232>2 pCED t5F42E:@? x?:E:2E:G6 8C2?E]k^AmkAm“xE’D :>AC6DD:G6 H6 8@E :E :? @FC 7:CDE J62C[” q:C5 D2:5] “(6 42? 5@ D@ >F49 H:E9 :E] xE’D :?4C65:3=6]”k^AmkAm%96 8C2?E H2D 2H2C565 2E 2 4@?76C6?46 :? q:C>:?892> 2?5 >66E:?8 A6@A=6 E96C6 >2J =625 E@ >@C6 2446DD E@ 7F?5:?8]k^AmkAm“(6 H6C6 E2=<:?8 H:E9 =68:D=2E@CD 2?5 A6@A=6 2E E96 DE2E6 =6G6= H9@ 2C6 25G@42E:?8 7@C E96 2CED 2E 2 DE2E6 2?5 ?2E:@?2= =6G6=[” q:C5 D2:5] “xE H2D :?4C65:3=6 E@ 962C 7C@> E96>[ E@ ;FDE <?@H E92E H6VG6 8@E A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@C?6C 7:89E:?8 7@C 2CED 65F42E:@?] xE H2D ;FDE C62==J :?DA:C:?8]”k^Am Close Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHOTOS: Tallassee High School Theater turns Footloose Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee High School Theater Education Footloose Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular 1 injured, 1 wanted in Tallassee shooting Tallassee confirms next football coach Bond remains $500k for accused Tallassee rapist Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from April 13 to April 19 ‘Remarkable alumni’ Trio inducted into Tallassee’s Hall of Pride Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Sunny78° / 53° 1 PM 79° 2 PM 80° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 80° 5 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.