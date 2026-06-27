Cliff Williams / TPI Avery Nolin, left, speaks with Dr. Daniel Free in the ag shop at Tallassee High School. Free was selected as FFA Central District Advisor of the Year.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Avery Nolin, left, speaks with Dr. Daniel Free in the ag shop at Tallassee High School. Free was selected as FFA Central District Advisor of the Year.

Dr. Daniel Free was expecting to be on stage at the recent FFA State Convention.

He was sitting around next to his Tallassee High School FFA co-advisor Amanda Bell and Free’s mentor Heath Golden. 

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