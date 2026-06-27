Featured ‘Pinnacle of my career’. THS’ Free selected as FFA Central District Advisor of the Year Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jun 27, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Avery Nolin, left, speaks with Dr. Daniel Free in the ag shop at Tallassee High School. Free was selected as FFA Central District Advisor of the Year. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Dr. Daniel Free was expecting to be on stage at the recent FFA State Convention.He was sitting around next to his Tallassee High School FFA co-advisor Amanda Bell and Free’s mentor Heath Golden. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“$@>6 7C@> E96 DE2E6 42>6 FA 2?5 D2:5[ ‘r@?8C2EF=2E:@?D s2?:6=[’” uC66 D2:5] “xV> =:<6[ ‘%92?< J@F[ 3FE xV> ?@E DFC6 H92E 7@C]’ xE 42F89E >6 @77 8F2C5]”k^AmkAmp 76H >@>6?ED =2E6C uC66 7:8FC65 @FE 96 H2D 23@FE E@ 36 ?2>65 p=232>2 uup r6?EC2= p5G:D@C @7 E96 *62C] k^AmkAm“xE H2D 2 C62==J 4@@= >@>6?E E92E E96 >2? E92E x >@56=65 >J 42C66C 27E6C[ |C] v@=56?[ E96 H9@=6 C62D@? x 3642>6 2? 28 E62496C[ x H2D D:EE:?8 36D:56 9:> H96?6G6C x H2D E@=5[” uC66 D2:5] w6 =62?65 FA 2?5 82G6 >6 2 A2E @? E96 324<] w6 D2:5[ ‘(6== 56D6CG65[ s2?:6=]’ %92E H2D 2 G6CJ 4@@= >@>6?E] x 8@E E@ 6IA6C:6?46 :E H:E9 @?6 @7 >J >6?E@CD] xE :D 2 A:??24=6 @7 >J 42C66C]”k^AmkAmqFE uC66 H2D F?56C5C6DD65] w6 925 E@ 3@CC@H 2 DA@CED 4@2E E@ 2446AE E96 2H2C5 @? DE286]k^AmkAmp=232>2 92D 23@FE b__ uup 24C@DD E96 DE2E6 2?5 E96 DE2E6 :D 5:G:565 :?E@ E9C66 5:DEC:4ED]k^AmkAm“%96C6 2C6 2 =@E @7 C62==J 8@@5 28 E62496CD @FE E96C6 E92E H:== ?6G6C 86E E9:D 2H2C5[” uC66 D2:5] “xE ;FDE >2<6D E9:D 2== E96 >@C6 DA64:2=]”k^AmkAmuC66 8@E E@ D92C6 9:D 2H2C5 H:E9 v@=56?] xE’D 2 >@>6?E 96 H:== ?6G6C 7@C86E] qFE H92E uC66 C6>6>36CD >@DE :D 9@H v@=56? A@FC65 :?E@ 9:> DE2CE:?8 :? E96 `_E9 8C256 :? p=36CEG:==6]k^AmkAm“x ;FDE E@@< E@ 9:> :? >J `_E9 8C256 J62C[” uC66 D2:5] “pD 4C2KJ 2D :E D@F?5D[ x <?6H E92E J62C x H2?E65 E@ 36 2? 28 E62496C[ x H2?E65 E@ 36 ;FDE =:<6 E9:D 8FJ] x H2D 3@C65 :? D49@@=] w6 <6AE >6 @FE @7 EC@F3=6] w6 H2D 2 D@FC46 @7 244@F?E23:=:EJ] w6 H2D 2 >6?E@C DA:C:EF2==J 2?5 24256>:42==J] x >62?[ 6G6CJE9:?8 E92E x 5:5[ x H2?E65 E@ >2<6 E92E >2? AC@F5]”k^AmkAmuC66 7@==@H65 :? v@=56?’D 7@@EDE6AD 2?5 3642>6 2? 28 E62496C] uC66 =2?565 :? %2==2DD66 2?5 92D 366? :?DA:C:?8 DEF56?ED D:?46]k^AmkAm“x H2?E E@ 5@ E96 D2>6 E9:?8 |C] v@=56? 5:5 7@C >6[” uC66 D2:5] “%96J 2C6 ?@E ;FDE DEF56?ED] x H2?E E@ EC2:? FA 7FEFC6 >6? 2?5 H@>6?] xV> 8@:?8 E@ <66A @? 5@:?8 H92E6G6C x 42? 5@ E@ >2<6 2 5:776C6?46 :? %2==2DD66[ 2D =@?8 2D E96J H:== 92G6 >6 96C6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallassee Tallassee High School Education Ffa Daniel Free Ag Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Tribune e-Edition Tallassee Tribune Tallassee Tribune Most Popular Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from June 14 to June 21 1220 Café coming to 17 Springs Marketplace Missing juvenile reported off Dark Corners Road Elmore County coroner elect arrested on theft charges Tallassee City Council approves 13 new homesites Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 86° Cloudy86° / 73° 12 PM 87° 1 PM 88° 2 PM 89° 3 PM 89° 4 PM 90° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.