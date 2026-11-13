Black and blue has been added to the Ariton High Purple Cats bespoke color palette after Friday’s second round loss to Reeltown, 49-13. The Rebels march onto the third round where they will meet Luverne.
Ariton, which defeated Thorsby the week prior, brought the fight to the Rebels. However, the game ultimately ended the way most Reeltown games have this season — with a running clock and a long drive home.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&