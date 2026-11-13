Black and blue has been added to the Ariton High Purple Cats bespoke color palette after Friday’s second round loss to Reeltown, 49-13. The Rebels march onto the third round where they will meet Luverne.

Ariton, which defeated Thorsby the week prior, brought the fight to the Rebels. However, the game ultimately ended the way most Reeltown games have this season — with a running clock and a long drive home.

Reeltown Football

Cliff Williams / TPI Reeltown’s Traylen Roberts (2) runs downfield against Ariton.
Reeltown Football

Cliff Williams / TPI Reeltown’s Emmett Johnson (15) stops an Ariton runner.