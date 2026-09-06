Social media commentary has been alive since the Tallassee City Council passed an ordinance banning modified exhausts last month.
It caused organizers of the monthly Tallassee Cruise In to alter its plans. Since its passing, members of the Tallassee City Council have been receiving messages upset about it. While some council members suggested amending the ordinance to allow car shows, Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said it was unnecessary.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN ELMORE...WEST
CENTRAL TALLAPOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN COOSA COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM
CDT...
At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Western Lake Martin, or near Equality, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Equality, Eclectic, Highway 9 and Highway 22, Cottage Grove, Nixburg,
Kowaliga Bridge, Western Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Northern
Lake Martin, and Central.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&