Tallassee exhaust
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Cliff Williams / TPI The new exhaust ordinance in Tallassee is not aimed at car shows.

Social media commentary has been alive since the Tallassee City Council passed an ordinance banning modified exhausts last month. 

It caused organizers of the monthly Tallassee Cruise In to alter its plans. Since its passing, members of the Tallassee City Council have been receiving messages upset about it. While some council members suggested amending the ordinance to allow car shows, Tallassee police chief Todd Buce said it was unnecessary.