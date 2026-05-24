Celebrating hard work in healthcare Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email May 24, 2026 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The celebration of hospital week returned to Lake Martin Community Hospital last week. An annual celebration, hospital week celebrates its employees in all departments. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm{|rw’D 46=63C2E:@? :?4=F565 2 ?6H D42G6?86C 9F?E 6G6CJ52J[ 2 76H 3C62<72DE 82E96C:?8D[ 2 =F?49 A:4?:4 2?5 >@C6] k^Am Buy Now Submitted / TPI Lake Martin Community hospital employees wear the t-shirts made for them to celebrate hospital week. kAm“tG6CJ3@5J ;FDE ?665D 2 E92?< J@F[” xGJ rC66< w62=E942C6 5:C64E@C @7 >2C<6E:?8 2?5 3FD:?6DD 56G6=@A>6?E }2?4J q@=E@? D2:5] “(6 2AAC64:2E6 H92E J@F 5@ 2?5 E92?< J@F 7@C H92E J@F 5@] x7 J@F 5@ ?@E 766= 2AAC64:2E65 H96C6 J@F 2C6[ J@F 2C6 ?@E 92AAJ 2?5 H96? J@F 2C6 ?@E 2 92AAJ 6>A=@J66[ J@F 2C6 ?@E 92AAJ E@ J@FC 4FDE@>6CD]”k^AmkAmq@=E@? 25565 962=E942C6 6G6?ED =:<6 E96D6 3C:?8 =2F89E6C[ 42>2C256C:6 2?5 7F? E@ 2 7:6=5 E92E :D @?6 @7 E96 92C56DE E@ 36 :?]k^AmkAm“~FC 6>A=@J66D 2C6 D@ 2AAC64:2E65[” q@=E@? D2:5] “%92E :D H92E x H2?E E96> E@ <?@H] x H2?E E96> E@ 766= =:<6 H6 C62==J 5@ 42C6 23@FE E96> 2?5 H6 H2?E E96> E@ 92G6 2 =:EE=6 7F? 2E H@C<] %9:D :D 2 D6C:@FD 3FD:?6DD[ D@ :E :D 92C5]” k^AmkAmq@=E@? D2:5 D96 :D 6I4:E65 23@FE 36:?8 2 A2CE @7 E96 xGJ rC66< E62> 2?5 :D 6I4:E65 23@FE E96 6?G:C@?>6?E E96 9@DA:E2= :D 56G6=@A:?8] k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 56G6=@A:?8 2 4F=EFC6 @7 42>2C256C:6 2?5 DFAA@CE 7@C 6249 @E96C 2?5 E62>H@C<[” q@=E@? D2:5] “%96 4F=EFC6 96C6 :D 492?8:?8] yFDE 3642FD6 H6 2C6 2 D>2== CFC2= 9@DA:E2= 5@6D ?@E >62? H6 5@ ?@E 56=:G6C 6I46==6?E 42C6] $FAA@CE:?8 J@FC 6>A=@J66D :D 9@H J@F 86E J@FC 6>A=@J66D E@ 5@ 36EE6C 42C6 2?5 BF2=:EJ 42C6]” k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ivy Creek Healthcare Healthcare Healthcare Worker Appreciation Staff Engagement Hospital Week Employee Appreciation Healthcare Workers Teamwork Workplace Culture Celebration Lake Martin Community Hospital Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Parent addresses TCBOE regarding HBS sports team Jaydon Walton signs his NLI to compete in college Beautification efforts fueled by volunteers, donations Baker places ninth in state for decathlon Reeltown narrowly misses bid to state Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° Cloudy76° / 71° 12 PM 76° 1 PM 76° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 75° 4 PM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.