There is one demographic the City of Dadeville is making sure it does not leave out of its growth.
Youth sports and recreational activities have become more of a focus for council members as well as parks and recreation department supervisor Scott Baker. Recently, the council approved the addition of the Council Middle School gym to its lease with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. The city and its parks and recreation department are also starting off its revival of youth sports in the city with its new 5-on-5 soccer league. Baker said signups for the league have been extended and games are expected to begin this month.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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