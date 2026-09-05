There is one demographic the City of Dadeville is making sure it does not leave out of its growth. 

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File / TPI Leaders of the City of Dadeville and its Parks and Recreation department are working together to bring 5-on-5 youth. Games begin the week of Sept. 14.

Youth sports and recreational activities have become more of a focus for council members as well as parks and recreation department supervisor Scott Baker. Recently, the council approved the addition of the Council Middle School gym to its lease with the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. The city and its parks and recreation department are also starting off its revival of youth sports in the city with its new 5-on-5 soccer league. Baker said signups for the league have been extended and games are expected to begin this month. 