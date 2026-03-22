DPD and TCSO police reports March 11-16 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Mar 22, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Dadeville Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `ek^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? (6DE {272J6EE6 $EC66E]k^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? vC:DE>:== r@FCE]k^AmkAm• p D:?8=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 >@56C2E6 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? }@CE9 qC@25?2I $EC66E H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• r2>6C@? w62C5[ `h[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• +:@? rFCCJ[ aa[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? p8C:4@=2 #@25]k^AmkAmpCC6DED H6C6 H:E9@FE :?4:56?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 `bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• {256C2:? rC2JE@?[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 ;FCJ :?5:4E>6?E 7@C E96 492C86 @7 7:CDE\568C66 C2A6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 ``k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• r92C=6D s2HD@?[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 49:=5 DFAA@CE 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• y2>:6 r@=G:?[ @7 y24<D@?’D v2A[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? D6G6? 8C2?5 ;FCJ :?5:4E>6?ED 7@C D64@?5\568C66 2DD2F=E[ 46CE2:? A6CD@?D 7@C3:556? E@ A@DD6DD 2 7:C62C>[ :?E:>:52E:?8 2 H:E?6DD[ 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 6=F56 2 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46C[ 2EE6>AE65 >FC56C[ 5:D492C8:?8 2 8F? :?E@ 2? F?@44FA:65 3F:=5:?8 @C G69:4=6 2?5 >6?24:?8]k^AmkAm• r9C:DE:2? vC292>[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?ED 7@C EC277:4 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Drug Possession Theft Assault Rape TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Dadeville shooting defendants to appear in court next week Business built on trust: New realty business opens in Dadeville DPD and TCSO police reports March 5-10 DPD and TCSO police reports March 11-16 Ivy Creek Healthcare focused on rural healthcare mission Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Clear81° / 51° 12 AM 62° 1 AM 61° 2 AM 60° 3 AM 62° 4 AM 62° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.