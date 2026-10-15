DPD police reports Oct. 6-13 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 15, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Dadeville Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m~4E] `bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? (6DE rFDD6E2 $EC66E H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] gk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C E967E @7 D6CG:46D 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? ':==286 $EC66E] k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] fk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? AC:G2E6 AC@A6CEJ H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 #@25 H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? }@CE9 qC@25?2I $EC66E H:E9 >:?@C 52>286 2?5 ?@ :?;FC:6D]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p C6A@CE H2D 7:=65 7@C D64@?5\568C66 E967E 7@C 2? :?4:56?E E92E @44FCC65 @? t2DE r2DD $EC66E] k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Police Report Traffic Accident Motor Vehicle Collision Theft TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular At LMCH, Breast Cancer Awareness Month means taking preventative action Unexpected honor awarded to Dadeville firefighter Dadeville chamber matching pace of city growth All students, staff safe after bus rear-ended Bad snaps cost Dadeville in game against Lanett Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Clear87° / 59° 7 PM 72° 8 PM 69° 9 PM 67° 10 PM 68° 11 PM 67° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.