Submitted / TPI A do-it-all coach for Dadeville athletics, Michael Taylor is tabbed to lead the boys basketball program. He enters his first-year as the boys coach with the same group of kids he started with in middle school.
When Dadeville was in search of a boys basketball coach to lead the program, it did not have to look very far.
Anyone in the Dadeville community knows how much Michael Taylor means to Dadeville High School athletics as a whole and knows he’s served as an assistant coach for the basketball programs for many years. So when the spot opened up, it was essentially a no-brainer for him to take over.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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