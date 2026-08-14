When Dadeville was in search of a boys basketball coach to lead the program, it did not have to look very far. 

Anyone in the Dadeville community knows how much Michael Taylor means to Dadeville High School athletics as a whole and knows he’s served as an assistant coach for the basketball programs for many years. So when the spot opened up, it was essentially a no-brainer for him to take over. 

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Submitted / TPI A do-it-all coach for Dadeville athletics, Michael Taylor is tabbed to lead the boys basketball program. He enters his first-year as the boys coach with the same group of kids he started with in middle school.