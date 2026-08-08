DPD and TCSO police reports July 30-31 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 8, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Dadeville Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8myF=J b`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p EH@\G69:4=6 >@E@C G69:4=6 4@==:D:@? @44FCC65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ H:E9 >2;@C 52>286 2?5 @?6 >:?@C :?;FCJ]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8myF=J b_k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p?E@?:6@C r92>3=:DD[ @7 %FD<6866[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46]k^AmkAm• y6776CJ %F4<6C[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C AC@32E:@? G:@=2E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dadeville Police Department Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Police Report Arrest Domestic Violence Probation Violation Traffic Accident TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Record e-Edition Dadeville Record Dadeville Record Most Popular Ideas becoming possibility for Tallapoosa County Schools ‘Beacon’ in the community: Phil Legacy Foundation hosts second annual back-to-school bash Meet the locals: Locals Stage lights up songwriters festival DHS keeping momentum after record accomplishments Horsemanship business supporting mental well-being Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 90° Sunny91° / 70° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 89° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.