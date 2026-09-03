Two defendants held with no bond since last year following their arrest in a Wetumpka child sex sting operation, were granted bond earlier last week.

Whitley Brown, 33, and Errick Smith, 36, both of Montgomery, were before 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Joy Booth following indictments in their cases for a bond hearing. The two joined six other defendants who were arrested by the Wetumpka Police Department in October 2025 in a law enforcement operation at a local hotel. They were charged with human trafficking, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. They were held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing.

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