Two defendants held with no bond since last year following their arrest in a Wetumpka child sex sting operation, were granted bond earlier last week.
Whitley Brown, 33, and Errick Smith, 36, both of Montgomery, were before 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Joy Booth following indictments in their cases for a bond hearing. The two joined six other defendants who were arrested by the Wetumpka Police Department in October 2025 in a law enforcement operation at a local hotel. They were charged with human trafficking, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and electronic solicitation of a child. They were held without bond following an Aniah’s Law hearing.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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