A defendant from a March 2025 child sex sting operation conducted by the Prattville Police Department was sentenced to prison.
Austin Kinsey, 26, of Prattville, was charged with two counts each of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for sex act. Kinsey was arrested with eight defendants at a hotel in the Elmore County part of Prattville after they corresponded with a law enforcement decoy seeking sex acts from an underage girl.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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