A defendant from a March 2025 child sex sting operation conducted by the Prattville Police Department was sentenced to prison.

Austin Kinsey, 26, of Prattville, was charged with two counts each of electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for sex act. Kinsey was arrested with eight defendants at a hotel in the Elmore County part of Prattville after they corresponded with a law enforcement decoy seeking sex acts from an underage girl.

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Austin Kinsey

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