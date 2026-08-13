It’s Bear Woods’s fifth season as Wetumpka’s head football coach, and expectations might be higher than they’ve ever been. Over the last five seasons, Wetumpka has been a perennial playoff team which always seems to make an early first-round exit. Now that the classifications have been reorganized and regions shuffled, even that prospect is in doubt. Wetumpka’s new region — now eight teams instead of seven — contains at least three teams that are playoff contenders year after year. Whether Wetumpka can clinch that fourth and final spot in the region, beating out teams like Stanhope Elmore and Rehobeth, is a question the Indians are striving to answer. 

As challenging as the slate ahead seems to be for the Indians, they return a plethora of experience and talent, although many of those players are still sophomores or juniors. 

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File / TPI With more young talent than its had in a few years, Wetumpka faces the 2026 season looking to finally make a push past the first round of the playoffs.

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