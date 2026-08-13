It’s Bear Woods’s fifth season as Wetumpka’s head football coach, and expectations might be higher than they’ve ever been. Over the last five seasons, Wetumpka has been a perennial playoff team which always seems to make an early first-round exit. Now that the classifications have been reorganized and regions shuffled, even that prospect is in doubt. Wetumpka’s new region — now eight teams instead of seven — contains at least three teams that are playoff contenders year after year. Whether Wetumpka can clinch that fourth and final spot in the region, beating out teams like Stanhope Elmore and Rehobeth, is a question the Indians are striving to answer.
As challenging as the slate ahead seems to be for the Indians, they return a plethora of experience and talent, although many of those players are still sophomores or juniors.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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