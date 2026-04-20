Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from April 9 to April 15 Apr 20, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.April 15 × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• y2>6D !663=6D[ bd[ @7 s62EDG:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= `ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• s:>:EC:FD w2CH6==[ af[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F2?2]k^AmkAm• %2CC6?46 r2C=:D=6[ bb[ @7 %2==2DD66[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• |2C4FD #@==:?8[ e`[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= ``k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p=@?K@ vC66? yC][ `h[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46[ D64@?5\568C66 A@DD6DD:@? @7 >2C:;F?2 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2]k^AmkAm• s65C:4< s2G:D[ db[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• p? 2DD2F=E H2D C6A@CE65 @? ~FE9=24@@4966 $EC66E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpAC:= hk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• y252C:@FD %FC?6C[ ae[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• s@??2 $E2?7:6=5[ de[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• %967E H2D C6A@CE65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ab`]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Arrest Crime Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular 1 person shot, 1 person in custody in Sunday shooting in Wetumpka Defendant’s phone connected to vehicle moments before crash Wetumpka man facing murder and assault charges Driver charged with assault after hitting pedestrian Conversations led by defendants in sex sting operation revealed in court Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 77° / 40° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 70° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° Online Poll Did you go to your senior prom? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.