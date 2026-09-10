Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 Sep 10, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Wetumpka Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m$6AE] `k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• x==682= A@DD6DD:@? @7 7@@5 DE2>AD H2D C6A@CE65 @? &]$] w:89H2J ab`]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] b`k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• %655C6:@? $>:E9[ ae[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• z2E6=J? $E:?D@?[ b`[ @7 %2==2DD66[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C E9:C5\568C66 2DD2F=E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] agk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• r2C=@D r92AA6==[ bh[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAm• %9:C5\568C66 2DD2F=E H2D C6A@CE65 @? #:492C5 #@25]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] afk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• |2C82C6E y6??:?8D[ c_[ @7 |:==3C@@<[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C EH@ 4@F?ED @7 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Crime Arrest Wetumpka Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Rezoning for restaurant still possible in residential district Weapons stolen in Wetumpka in scam Man to serve 20 months in child sex abuse case Elmore County BOE understands heat on school buses Flock cameras damaged in Wetumpka Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 83° Sunny92° / 70° 7 PM 83° 8 PM 80° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 78° 11 PM 76° Online Poll Were you alive on Sept. 11, 2001? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.