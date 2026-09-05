A man facing more than 100 years in prison due to child sex charges accepted a plea offer to serve less than two years in prison.
Cameron Miller, 27, of Montgomery, was before 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Amanda Baxley Monday for sentencing Monday after pleading guilty in June. Miller was originally charged with the Class A felony first-degree sodomy and the Class B felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12 in 2023.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&