Cameron Miller
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Cameron Miller

A man facing more than 100 years in prison due to child sex charges accepted a plea offer to serve less than two years in prison.

Cameron Miller, 27, of Montgomery, was before 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Amanda Baxley Monday for sentencing Monday after pleading guilty in June. Miller was originally charged with the Class A felony first-degree sodomy and the Class B felony sexual abuse of a child less than 12 in 2023. 

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