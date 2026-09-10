Featured Cards in jail could solve missing persons cases, unsolved crimes Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 10, 2026 Sep 10, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Submitted / TPI Playing cards seeking information about cold cases could start showing up in jails and prisons in an effort to bring new information to the cases. Kevin Chavis Playing cards in prison is another tool law enforcement hopes will lead to information in open cases being investigated.Card games are used by inmates to pass time behind bars. It also is a chance to interact with prisoners through the cards, Elmore County Jail Sgt. Kevin Chavis said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%96 :562 :D E@ DA2C< 4@?G6CD2E:@?D 36EH66? :?>2E6D 2?5 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E[ A@E6?E:2==J 86?6C2E:?8 ?6H E:AD E92E 42? 96=A D@=G6 E96D6 42D6D[” r92G:D D2:5] “%9C@F89@FE >J 42C66C :? 4@CC64E:@?D[ x 92G6 D66? 9@H :?42C46C2E65 :?5:G:5F2=D >2J A@DD6DD 7:CDE92?5 @C D64@?592?5 :?7@C>2E:@? E92E H2D ?6G6C AC@G:565 E@ :?G6DE:82E@CD @C E92E >2J ?@E 92G6 366? 2G2:=23=6 5FC:?8 E96 @C:8:?2= :?G6DE:82E:@?]”k^AmkAmr92G:D D2:5 C6=6G2?E :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 2=D@ 6>6C86 J62CD =2E6C 2D 4:C4F>DE2?46D[ C6=2E:@?D9:AD 2?5 2? :?5:G:5F2=’D H:==:?8?6DD E@ DA62< 492?86]k^AmkAm%96 :?7@C>2E:@? @? E96 A=2J:?8 42C5D 4@>6D E9C@F89 E96 p=232>2 r@=5 r2D6 p5G@424J] xE 7@4FD6D @? F?C6D@=G65 42D6D H96C6 72>:=:6D 2C6 DE:== 24E:G6=J D66<:?8 2?DH6CD] x?DE625 @7 762EFC:?8 2CEH@C< @7 <:?8D[ BF66?D 2?5 ;24<D[ 6249 42C5 D9@HD 2 >:DD:?8 A6CD@?’D A9@E@[ 286[ 52E6 @7 5:D2AA62C2?46 2?5 E96 =2E6DE 42D6 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2E:?8 286?4:6D H@F=5 C6E2:? 7F== 2FE9@C:EJ @G6C E96:C 42D6D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 6G2=F2E:@? @7 :?7@C>2E:@?[ :?G6DE:82E:G6 564:D:@?D[ 7@==@H\FA 2?5 2?J C6DF=E:?8 24E:@?] %96 :?:E:2E:G6 H@F=5 ?@E C6A=246 6I:DE:?8 :?G6DE:82E:G6 AC@465FC6D @C 2FE9@C:K6 :?56A6?56?E :?G6DE:82E:@? 3J p=232>2 r@=5 r2D6 p5G@424J]k^AmkAmr92G:D D6CG6D 2D E96 5:C64E@C @7 4@CC64E:@?D A2CE?6CD9:AD 2?5 @FEC6249 7@C p=232>2 r@=5 r2D6 p5G@424J 2?5 9@A6D E96 :562 42E496D @? 24C@DD E96 DE2E6]k^AmkAm“(9:=6 E96C6VD ?@ 4@?7:C>65 AF3=:4 C6A@CE @7 p=232>2 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E FD:?8 E9:D 6I24E 42C5 AC@8C2>[ E96 DE2E6 92D 2 =2C86 ?F>36C @7 24E:G6 2?5 F?D@=G65 >:DD:?8 A6CD@?D 42D6D[” r92G:D D2:5] “tG6CJ 4@=5 42D6 C6AC6D6?ED 2 A6CD@? H9@ 56D6CG6D ;FDE:46 2?5 2 72>:=J E92E 56D6CG6D 2?DH6CD] x7 @?6 564< @7 42C5D 96=AD 86?6C2E6 @?6 4C65:3=6 =625 E92E 3C:?8D 4=@DFC6 E@ 2 72>:=J[ E92E :D 2? 677@CE H@CE9 6IA=@C:?8]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmore County Jail Playing Cards Crime Jail Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Rezoning for restaurant still possible in residential district Weapons stolen in Wetumpka in scam Wetumpka Oktoberfest being reimagined Man to serve 20 months in child sex abuse case Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Cloudy84° / 72° 7 AM 74° 8 AM 76° 9 AM 77° 10 AM 77° 11 AM 79° Online Poll What is your favorite truck stop? You voted: Love's Flying J Pilot TA Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.