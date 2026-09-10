Submitted / TPI Playing cards seeking information about cold cases could start showing up in jails and prisons in an effort to bring new information to the cases.
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Submitted / TPI Playing cards seeking information about cold cases could start showing up in jails and prisons in an effort to bring new information to the cases.

Playing cards in prison is another tool law enforcement hopes will lead to information in open cases being investigated.

Card games are used by inmates to pass time behind bars. It also is a chance to interact with prisoners through the cards, Elmore County Jail Sgt. Kevin Chavis said. 

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