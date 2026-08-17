The National Weather Service in Birmingham has placed Elmore County under an extreme heat warning for Monday. Elmore County EMA has identified the following locations will be open as “Cooling Stations” on Monday during the times listed below. Citizens are asked to note that cooling stations are not long-term shelters but are places to cool off for a short time. You should bring all items to sustain yourself, such as food and water. All animals must be in a crate.

Wetumpka area: